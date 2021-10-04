Cardi B 'so proud' of Offset after he walked in Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show

While many looks on the Paris Fashio Week runways took my breath away, it was Cardi B's various appearances that had all my attention. Not long after giving birth to her second child with husband Offset, the "Up" rapper took to the streets of Paris to turn heads in a series of jaw-dropping, often coordinated looks. From her sparkly red feathered and sequined vintage Thierry Mugler gown to the futuristic and regal Schiaparelli blazer and headpiece ensemble, the singer has kept us on our toes. I would be remiss not to mention her stunning lavender and green Richard Quinn monochrome moments. Clearly, the global superstar never shies away from making a bold statement, earning her place in the high-fashion Parisian scene.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO