Eternals preview shows new footage involving Gilgamesh and first LGBTQ family in the Marvel Universe

meaws.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel has released a new trailer for its upcoming film Eternals, which includes previously unseen footage.The upcoming film shows the ongoing battle between the Eternals (first published by Jack Kirby in 1976) and their rival Deviants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.'We're Eternals - we came her to protect humans from the Deviants,' Sersi, played by Gemma Chan, says in the beginning of the clip.

meaws.com

aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Eternals: Celestia #1

THERE IS NO GOD FOR THE ETERNALS! Now that the truth of their existence is revealed, Ajak and Makkari must pick up the pieces and try to find a road forward… no matter how terrifying it will be, or how their choices will irrevocably shock the rest of the Eternals? Also: How do the Avengers of 1,000,000 BCE figure into it?
COMICS
Inverse

: Marvel’s Eternals rating reveals a new character detail

When Marvel releases Eternals in November, it’ll mark a milestone for the studio — and not for being the longest Marvel movie released to date. The Chloé Zhao directed feature will introduce a new generation of superpowered beings, including Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos, who’ll be the first openly gay hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, outside of a brief cameo in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.
COMICS
/Film

New Eternals TV Spot Reveals Marvel Studios' First Gay Couple

Two Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have come and gone in 2021 so far, and there is one more to go. "Eternals" is set to be the next — and 26th! — installment in the popular superhero franchise, yet meaningful representation all across the spectrum has somehow managed to elude the decision-makers at practically every turn. For those who didn't exactly count the bizarre instance of co-director Joe Russo's self-insert character in "Avengers: Endgame" as "meaningful" LGBTQ+ representation (and many, in fact, did not), "Eternals" has become the studio's next attempt to do right by a significant demographic that has been calling for studios to do better in this department. This latest TV spot for the superhero movie is light on new footage or surprising revelations, but it does at least show a glimpse of the franchise's first on-screen gay couple. Check out the footage below.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Marvel Shares ‘Eternals’ Teaser With New Footage

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Marvel Studios and Disney have shared new footage from the forthcoming movie Eternals. The film is director Chloé Zhao’s—known for helming Nomadland—first...
MOVIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Marvel Studios Releases New Trailer for ‘Eternals’

Marvel Studios is the machine that never sleeps. With the What If series nearing a close, Marvel and Disney have their eye on the big screen with their next film, Eternals. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Angelina Jolie will join the film that will highlight immortal figures and their enemies. The film will be directed by Chloe Zhao and is stated to include a “love story between Ikaris, a man fueled by cosmic energy, and Sersi, who relishes moving amongst humans.”
MOVIES
bocaratontribune.com

Marvel releases new “Eternals” trailer with its first LGBTQ+ couple

Marvel Studios releases a new 30-second teaser trailer for their movie “Eternals.” As reported by Digital Spy, the trailer includes Marvel’s first LGBTQ+ couple. The trailer includes a young Jack telling his parents Phastos and his husband about seeing Ikaris on TV with a cape and shooting lasers. Phastos is...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Eternals gets a new synopsis and TV spot

With just a month to go until Eternals arrives in cinemas, Marvel has released an international banner and new TV spot for the Phase Four blockbuster, along with an updated synopsis which reveals that the film will be split across two time periods; take a look here…. “The story takes...
TV SERIES
Carscoops

Can You Find The Easter Eggs In Lexus’ New IS 500 x Marvel Studio’s Eternals Spot?

Lexus revealed a new IS 500 ad today called “Parking Spot”, featuring Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” and more specifically Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo character. The two-minute spot was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, a duo known for movies like Captain America (The Winter Soldier, Civil War) and Avengers (Infinity War, Endgame). It depicts superhero Kingo trying to find an appropriate parking spot for his Lexus in order to help out in an epic battle downtown.
CARS
MovieWeb

Marvel's Eternals Fight Scary Monsters to Save Our World in New MCU Footage

The Eternals must fight for what they love in a new teaser for the upcoming MCU installment, which offers several action-packed glimpses of the titular heroes' vast array of powers as they battle the villainous Deviants in some exciting new footage. The trailer also features Richard Madden's leader, Ikaris, quipping that he doesn't wear a cape, as well as Don Lee's Gilgamesh demonstrating why he is considered the strongest member of the Eternals.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel's Eternals New Promo Shows Kingo, the Vlogger, and Thena, the Babysitter

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Only a month left before the theatrical release of Eternals and Marvel teases the movie little by little through new promos released through their official social media platforms and this time, the teaser titled “Team” shows some uncanny roles of the heroes like Kingo being the vlogger and Thena being the babysitter of the son of Phastos.
TV SERIES
flickprime.com

Ahead of ‘Eternals’ release on Diwali, Marvel Studios drops new promo; Watch

Marvel Studios has begun its part 4 in full swing and has deliberate back-to-back action-packed releases up till 2023. On Tuesday, MCU introduced the India launch date for a few of its much-anticipated films like Eternals, Doctor Strange 2, Black Panther 2 and others. Meanwhile, MCU’s subsequent launch will probably be the star-studded superhero film Eternals. Ahead of the film’s launch, the studio dropped a brand new promo of the film.
MOVIES

