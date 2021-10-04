11 Borussia Dortmund players called up for international duty

Borussia Dortmund face another tough test in the Bundesliga this weekend as they face Borussia Mönchengladbach. Marco Rose takes on his former club on Saturday as Borussia Dortmund square off against Borussia Mönchengladbach. The Black and Yellows are in excellent form going into the game, having won each of their last four games. And they will be looking to keep their impressive run of form going against a Gladbach side that has endured a difficult start to the season.

