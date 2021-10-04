CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

11 Borussia Dortmund players called up for international duty

By Tushar Bahl
FanSided
 4 days ago

The second international break of the season is here and a total of 11 Borussia Dortmund players have been called up by their respective national teams. Club football is taking a break but a number of Borussia Dortmund players will be in action for their national teams over the next ten days. Some very exciting matches are in store, including the UEFA Nations League finals and a number of crunch World Cup qualifiers.

bvbbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Watch Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream and TV info

Borussia Dortmund face another tough test in the Bundesliga this weekend as they face Borussia Mönchengladbach. Marco Rose takes on his former club on Saturday as Borussia Dortmund square off against Borussia Mönchengladbach. The Black and Yellows are in excellent form going into the game, having won each of their last four games. And they will be looking to keep their impressive run of form going against a Gladbach side that has endured a difficult start to the season.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Borussia Dortmund CEO weighs in on Jadon Sancho’s early Man United struggles

Despite making an eye-watering £76.5m summer move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United, since arriving at Old Trafford, English winger Jadon Sancho has struggled to recapture some of his best form. Sancho, 21, joined the Red Devils earlier this summer and despite coming into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad widely regarded...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Expected Borussia Dortmund lineup for Gladbach clash

Borussia Dortmund take on Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga this weekend. And we could be in for another captivating contest between the two sides. Borussia Dortmund return to Bundesliga action on Saturday as they go up against Marco Rose’s former club Borussia Mönchengladbach. The Black and Yellows will be aiming to earn their fifth win in a row, while the Foals will be looking to turn things around after a disappointing start to the season.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Reus
Person
Thomas Meunier
Person
Thorgan Hazard
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Axel Witsel
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund: Mahmoud Dahoud out with a strained knee ligament

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Mahmoud Dahoud strained a ligament in his left knee during Tuesday’s Champions League group stage game against Sporting CP. Borussia Dortmund suffered another injury blow on Tuesday evening as Mahmoud Dahoud had to be subbed off after suffering a knee injury less than five minutes into their UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Sporting CP. Now the club has confirmed that the midfielder has strained a ligament in his left knee.
SOCCER
fearthewall.com

Borussia Dortmund Need a Strong October in the Bundesliga

Ah, October: the month of brisk weather, playoff baseball, and Halloween. Just as the first chilly day and the ever reddening leaves signify the end of summer, in the Bundesliga, by October the preseason rust and any memories of the offseason have faded away. Rust, a new system, a lack of chemistry: none of these excuses are valid anymore. A poor October can kill a season before it starts. Just ask Peter Bosz.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#League Cup#Uefa Nations League#The Uefa Nations League
fourfourtwo.com

European transfer news: Borussia Dortmund considering Anthony Martial bid

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly weighing up a move for Manchester United's Anthony Martial. Dortmund are said to view the striker as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland, who it seems inevitable will leave the club next summer - if not sooner, with Marca reporting last month that his release clause would become active from 1st September.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Thomas Delaney on his Borussia Dortmund exit: “I wanted to play more”

Thomas Delaney has said that he wasn’t unhappy at Borussia Dortmund, but his desire to get more playing time was the reason behind his decision to move to Sevilla this summer. Thomas Delaney left Borussia Dortmund to join Spanish side Sevilla last month for a transfer fee in the region...
SOCCER
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP: CONFIRMED starting lineup

Borussia Dortmund take on Portuguese giants Sporting CP on Tuesday in their first home game of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage. The Champions League is back this week and Borussia Dortmund will be in action on Tuesday as they go up against Portuguese Primeira Liga champions Sporting CP at the Signal Iduna Park.
UEFA
FanSided

Donyell Malen opens his account as Borussia Dortmund beat Sporting CP

Donyell Malen scored his first goal for Borussia Dortmund to fire them to a 1-0 win over Sporting CP on matchday two of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Donyell Malen has finally arrived at Borussia Dortmund. After a slow start following his summer move from PSV Eindhoven, the Netherlands international finally scored his first goal for BVB in their UEFA Champions League clash against Sporting CP on Tuesday evening. And it proved to be a crucial one for the Black and Yellows, as it secured a hard fought 1-0 win.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg: Bundesliga Preview and Team News

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to build on Tuesday’s win over Sporting CP as they take on FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga this weekend. Borussia Dortmund’s final game before next week’s international break sees them square off against FC Augsburg at the Signal Iduna Park in the Bundesliga. Augsburg have proven to be a tricky opponent for the Black and Yellows in recent seasons. So Dortmund certainly cannot afford to take them lightly.
UEFA
fearthewall.com

Match Ratings: Borussia Dortmund Convert 2 of 1000 Chances to Beat Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund cut it a little fine in a 2-1 victory over Augsburg, despite dominating the game and creating plenty of golden opportunities. The win took BVB up to second place, just one point behind Bayern Munich, who lost to Eintracht Frankfurt earlier today. However, they have dropped down to third thanks to Bayer Leverkusen’s 3-0 victory over Arminia Bielefeld.
UEFA
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund trio leave national team camps early due to injuries

Borussia Dortmund’s injury troubles are showing no signs of slowing down. Raphael Guerreiro, Thorgan Hazard and Youssoufa Moukoko have all left their national team camps early due to injuries. Borussia Dortmund have been hit by a raft of injuries since the start of the season and have a number of...
SOCCER
FanSided

Marcel Halstenberg: Injury prevented move to Borussia Dortmund from going through

Marcel Halstenberg has said that his injury prevented him from joining Borussia Dortmund from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window. Marcel Halstenberg was heavily linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window. But the move reportedly fell through in the end. Now the RB Leipzig defender has confirmed that there was contact, but the ankle injury he suffered at the Euros prevented the transfer from going through.
UEFA
FanSided

10-man Borussia Dortmund suffer narrow defeat against Borussia Mönchengladbach

It was an unhappy return to the Borussia-Park for Marco Rose as Borussia Mönchengladbach handed Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 defeat. The absences of Erling Haaland and Marco Reus were sorely felt as Borussia Dortmund failed to register a shot on target over the course of the 90 minutes. And while Borussia Mönchengladbach did not fare much better, Denis Zakaria’s first half strike was enough to help them secure the three points. To make matters worse for the Black and Yellows, Mahmoud Dahoud was sent off in the first half.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Borussia Dortmund see Man Utd striker Martial as Haaland replacement

Borussia Dortmund are watching closely Anthony Martial's situation at Manchester United. Sport1 says Martial is among the list of Borussia Dortmund targets to replace Erling Haaland if he is to leave the German club this summer - but the Manchester United striker is deemed too expensive at present. Martial finds...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy