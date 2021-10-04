Multiple New SILENT HILL Video Games Are in Development one Will Reportedly Come From Hideo Kojima

In today's Daily Fix, Tokyo Game Show is in full swing, and two of of Japan's biggest gaming companies showed us the goods. Well, unless you were looking for anything related to Final Fantasy 16. That's right, Square Enix revealed a new demo for its Final Fantasy 1 remake, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins. Tactical RPG Triangle Strategy got a new story trailer, which is neat. The game looks great and the team's previous game, Octopath Traveler, was a solid throwback RPG with a gorgeous art style. And the director of classic Final Fantasies 6, 9, and 12 is back with a new game called Dungeon Encounters, which is a dungeon exploration RPG. Cool! And Konami (remember them?) might just be giving the fans what they want and making new Silent Hill, Castlevania, and Metal Gear games. The current rumors involving Metal Gear aren't exactly brand new games but remasters of the older Metal Gear Solid games. However, there also may be a full-on remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater in the works. Exciting! We hope this is true, as it's actually a little difficult to play the older MGS games on newer consoles, especially if you're playing on a PS5 (backward compatibility issues and whatnot). How about also giving us new remasters of Peace Walker and Acid? And, if I may be so bold, a remaster of Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes? Finally, Bandai Namco gave us a refresh of its company logo. And it's...kind of...okay? It definitely looks like a text bubble in a messaging app. Or a neon sign in front of a 90's-era arcade. And the logo wasn't all that was updated. Bandai Namco also revealed a new slogan for the company, "Fun for All into the Future." Guess that makes sense? What should Bandai Namco's new company slogan be? Put your best ones in the comments! It's your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO