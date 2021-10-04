CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Multiple New SILENT HILL Video Games Are in Development one Will Reportedly Come From Hideo Kojima

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Silent Hill video game franchise is my favorite horror game franchise. I’ve enjoyed playing all of the games and it looks like there are several more in development!. VGC is reporting that Konami is restructuring its approach to premium game development. That restructure involves outsourcing the development of multiple new Silent Hill games, and those games will reportedly be revealed at some point next year.

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

A GI Joe video game is coming from the makers of Dungeons & Dragons

A new GI Joe video game is coming from the same company behind Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons. While the project hasn't been formally announced yet, Wizards of the Coast's careers page confirms that the company is currently staffing up a new studio whose first project will be a new "AAA 3rd person action/adventure game" set in the GI Joe universe, as spotted by PC Gamer. The studio will be based in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina, which is also the headquarters of Fortnite and Unreal Engine developer Epic Games.
VIDEO GAMES
ZDNet

How to become a video game developer

Video game developers, also known as game programmers, use coding languages to bring creative concepts to life. Their code turns ideas into playable, enjoyable games on computers, mobile phones, and web browsers. These professionals are in-demand today and the average video game developer salary is well above-average, at about $89,190 per year according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Rumor: Konami developing Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid, and Silent Hill revivals

Konami is developing revivals of its Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid, and Silent Hill franchises, according to a VGC report citing unnamed publishing sources. The first of these revivals will reportedly be a new Castlevania game, described by sources as a “reimagining” of the series currently in development internally at Konami in Japan with support from external Japanese studios.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Kojima
gameranx.com

Silent Hill Franchise Making A Big Return According To New Report

For Silent Hill fans, it’s been a long trek of waiting since 2012. The video game franchise hasn’t seen any new releases outside of slot machines. It looked like the Silent Hill franchise was dead and only a shell of its former self. Meanwhile, you have other notable franchises getting reboots, remakes, and new installments. After all, fans had to watch Resident Evil thrive with a series of remakes and brand new games that had the community beaming with joy.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Twisted Metal Game Reportedly Being Developed by Destruction AllStars Creators

New information on a supposed Twisted Metal revival has surfaced to suggest that development on the next game in the series is being handled by Lucid Games, the studio known for the development of Destruction AllStars. The new game is supposedly in early development now with a release planned to coincide with the new Twisted Metal TV series that's currently scheduled for a 2023 release.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

New 3D Platformer Coming from Former Sonic Mania Developers

A few years ago, some former Sonic Mania developers came together to form a company called Evening Star. Now, this new company -- including Christian Whitehead -- are making an original 3D platformer. Sonic Mania is a 2017 game that aimed to recapture the magic of the original 2D Sega...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

New Tango Gameworks Game is in Development

Tango Gameworks isn’t only developing Ghostwire Tokyo, as Studio Head Shinji Mikami confirmed the team is also working on a new game. This came up during Microsoft’s Xbox TGS 2021 presentation. The only specific detail that came up about it involved one person who is working on it. John Johanas is involved in its development.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Development#Video Game#Silent Hills#Vgc#Konami
wegotthiscovered.com

New Castlevania Game Reportedly In Development At Konami

A new Castlevania game is reportedly in the works at Konami, according to ComicBook. That is likely exciting news for fans of the long-running game series, as the company made a pivot to focus more on mobile titles in recent years, leaving some to wonder if their more beloved high-profile console franchises would see another renaissance.
TECHNOLOGY
GamesRadar+

Ghostwire Tokyo developer has a new game in development from The Evil Within 2 director

Ghostwire: Tokyo developer Tango Gameworks is already working on a new game, even before its current project is out. Appearing yesterday on Xbox's Tokyo Game Show 2021 presentation, Tango Gameworks co-founder Shinji Mikami casually revealed that the developer is already working on its next game. Specifically, Mikami revealed, The Evil Within 2 game director John Johanas is heading up this brand new project at the developer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Konami Reportedly Bringing Back Metal Gear, Silent Hill, More - IGN Daily Fix

In today's Daily Fix, Tokyo Game Show is in full swing, and two of of Japan's biggest gaming companies showed us the goods. Well, unless you were looking for anything related to Final Fantasy 16. That's right, Square Enix revealed a new demo for its Final Fantasy 1 remake, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins. Tactical RPG Triangle Strategy got a new story trailer, which is neat. The game looks great and the team's previous game, Octopath Traveler, was a solid throwback RPG with a gorgeous art style. And the director of classic Final Fantasies 6, 9, and 12 is back with a new game called Dungeon Encounters, which is a dungeon exploration RPG. Cool! And Konami (remember them?) might just be giving the fans what they want and making new Silent Hill, Castlevania, and Metal Gear games. The current rumors involving Metal Gear aren't exactly brand new games but remasters of the older Metal Gear Solid games. However, there also may be a full-on remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater in the works. Exciting! We hope this is true, as it's actually a little difficult to play the older MGS games on newer consoles, especially if you're playing on a PS5 (backward compatibility issues and whatnot). How about also giving us new remasters of Peace Walker and Acid? And, if I may be so bold, a remaster of Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes? Finally, Bandai Namco gave us a refresh of its company logo. And it's...kind of...okay? It definitely looks like a text bubble in a messaging app. Or a neon sign in front of a 90's-era arcade. And the logo wasn't all that was updated. Bandai Namco also revealed a new slogan for the company, "Fun for All into the Future." Guess that makes sense? What should Bandai Namco's new company slogan be? Put your best ones in the comments! It's your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
gamepolar.com

New Sony-funded Silent Hill Sport Reportedly within the Works at Kojima Productions – Rumor

A brand new rumor has refueled the continued rumors a few new Silent Hill title being in growth. For fairly a while, a number of sources have claimed that Sony is engaged on a brand new installment for the sequence, doubtless as a PS5 unique title. Varied ‘insiders’ backed up these rumors, however up to now, we haven’t obtained any official affirmation a few new Silent Hill truly being in growth. The brand new sport is alleged to be a delicate reboot that can function a re-introduction as an alternative of a full remake or reboot.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Silent Hill Games Could Be Announced in 2022

Earlier this year, reports started to emerge suggesting that multiple new Silent Hill games were in development by Konami. While Konami itself was said to not be the studio working on these projects, the iconic Japanese publisher instead was going to partner with various developers around the globe to revitalize the dormant franchise. At this point in time, Konami itself hasn't confirmed these reports to be legitimate, but it sounds as though we could start to hear more about these Silent Hill projects within the coming year.
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

Kojima Silent Hill, Metal Gear Solid Remake Rumors Breathe Life into Konami, Even as eFootball Dies

In the last decade, Japanese publisher Konami has largely moved away from AAA video game publishing in order to focus its development arm on its much more profitable pachinko machines. It’s been an unfortunate pivot for fans of Konami’s games, to say the least, since the publisher happens to be sitting on some of the most highly-regarded gaming franchises of all-time. Among Konami’s biggest properties are Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Castlevania, most of which have spent years collecting dust in the publisher’s vaults except for the odd remastered collection or…themed pachinko machine. 2018’s Metal Gear Survive, a massive failure of a cash grab both critically and financially, was the last major AAA game released by Konami not titled Pro Evolution Soccer, which has also been phased out in 2021.
FIFA
TechSpot

Twisted Metal revival reportedly in development at Lucid Games

In brief: A live-action Twisted Metal series apparently isn’t the only thing Sony has in mind for the long-running vehicular combat franchise. Sources familiar with the matter told Video Games Chronicle (VGC) that PlayStation has handed over the Twisted Metal series to Lucid Games, adding that the Liverpool-based studio has already started working on the franchise’s revival.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy