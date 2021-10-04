Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings 10/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

It’s not just the Deandre Ayton contract extension that the Phoenix Suns are messing up not getting done in the wake of reaching the NBA Finals. Mikal Bridges is also extension eligible and the kind of player the Suns should lock up. Bridges is a young (25) and high-level defensive wing — he had the 11th most votes for the 10-man All-Defensive Team last season — who averaged 13.5 points a game, shot 42.5% from beyond the arc last season, and can do a little shot creation and hit from the midrange as well. He was critical to the Suns’ perimeter defense, and coach Monty Williams said he wants to make Bridges the team’s third scoring option. He is not just a simple 3&D player (and those players are already valuable).

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO