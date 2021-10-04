USDA Commodity Loans available
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Minnesota Farm Service Agency (FSA) Acting Executive Director Michelle Page reminds producers that Marketing Assistance Loans (MALs) and Loan Deficiency Payments (LDPs) are available to help producers through periods of low market prices. MALs and LDPs provide financing and marketing assistance for wheat, feed grains, soybeans and other oilseeds, pulse crops, rice, peanuts, cotton, wool and honey.www.pipestonestar.com
