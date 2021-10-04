CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Water Lilies: How World War I Inspired Monet to Paint His Final Masterpieces & Create “the World’s First Art Installation”

By in Art, History
openculture.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen one considers which artists most powerfully evoke the horrors of trench warfare, Claude Monet is hardly the first name to come to mind. And yet, once viewed that way, his final Water Lilies paintings — belonging to a series that, in reproduction, speaks to many of no more harrowing a setting than a doctor’s waiting room — can hardly be viewed in any other. These eight large-scale canvasses constitute “a war memorial to the millions of lives tragically lost in the First World War,” argues Great Art Explained creator James Payne. Monet declined to include a horizon line in any of them, leaving viewers in “a vast field of unfathomable nothingness, of light, air, and water,” at once peaceful and reminiscent of “the battle-ravaged landscape along the western front.”

www.openculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
papercitymag.com

Van Gogh Show Lets You Jump Into the Paintings — Lost in a World of Art

You can put yourself into a Starry Night at the Van Gogh: Immersive Experience. (Photo by Tarra Gaines) Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, the latest blockbuster artainment show — where art and live entertainment experiences merge — is making waves in Texas. One of several immersive Van Gogh shows currently circling the globe, this Exhibition Hub and Fever production uses digital projection technology to surround visitors with the immortal art of Vincent Van Gogh.
VISUAL ART
openculture.com

How to Make Comics: A Four-Part Series from the Museum of Modern Art

A painting? “Moving. Spiritually enriching. Sublime. ‘High’ art.” The comic strip? “Vapid. Juvenile. Commercial hack work. ‘Low’ art.” A painting of a comic strip panel? “Sophisticated irony. Philosophically challenging. ‘High’ art.” So says Calvin of Bill Watterson’s Calvin and Hobbes, whose ten-year run constitutes one of the greatest artistic achievements in the history of the newspaper comic strip. The larger medium of comics goes well beyond the funny pages, as any number of trend pieces have told us, but as an art form it remains less than perfectly understood. Perhaps, as elsewhere, one must learn by doing: hence “How to Make Comics,” a “four-part journey through the art of comics” from the Museum of Modern Art.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rothko
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Monet
Person
Jackson Pollock
Person
Claude Monet
Florida Weekly

A piece of World War I trench art serves as symbol of service

We marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 earlier this month, and the 103rd anniversary of the World War I Armistice is just over a month away. Reader Valerie Stark of Port Charlotte shares a memento of the war. “The 20th year anniversary of 9/11 and the recent the Afghanistan withdrawal...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Telegraph

How to navigate one of the world’s coolest art hotels with children

After eight hours on the road to Scotland, our car resembles a Jackson Pollock painting. Every time I open the passenger door for our daughters at a service station, a tangle of felt pens – none with lids on, obviously – leaking Capri Suns and squashed Jelly Babies falls onto the tarmac.
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

Artists Makes Off with $84,000 (as Art), Swiss Museum Leader Battles Critics, and More: Morning Links for September 28, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines GREAT ARTISTS STEAL. As far as artist’s statements go, it is hard to beat Jens Haaning’s. “The work of art is that I took their money,” Haaning recently told the Danish Broadcasting Corporation, after keeping 534,000 kroner (about $83,900) that a museum loaned him so that he could recreate a work, Bloomberg reports. The Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Denmark thought it was getting a piece that displays the yearly incomes of a Dane and an Austrian. Instead, it received a box with empty glass frames. The work’s title: Take the Money and Run. The provocation is a...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Art Museum#Art Installation
tntmagazine.com

How NFT’s Are the Future of the Art World

If you are a newcomer to the art scene, then you probably will not realize right away that the art world continues to evolve very rapidly as new technologies continue to develop. Metaphorically speaking, these changes in the art world had their genesis in Satoshi Nakamoto appearing online as long...
VISUAL ART
openculture.com

Ai Weiwei Creates Hand-Silkscreened Scarves Drawing on a Chinese Paper Cutting Tradition

FYI: Ai Weiwei has created handwoven and hand-silkscreened scarves that aesthetically draw on a 2,000-year-old Chinese paper cutting tradition. “The colored, intricately cut papers are used as a story-telling medium in festivities, for prayers, and as everyday decoration.” The scarves are 100% silk. You can find versions in blue, red and black. (Here’s Ai Weiwei sporting one in red.) Or find them all here on Taschen’s web site.
WORLD
ledgertranscript.com

Family collaboration creates multimedia installation for Art Tour

Wander into Chris Reid’s new studio this weekend and you’ll experience vibrant colors jumping off the canvas of her plein air painting capturing a snapshot of her expansive gardens. But just as quickly as your eyes lock in on the yellows, pinks and greens of Reid’s pastel creation, your ears...
JAFFREY, NH
ARTnews

Galleries Form International Alliance, a Big-Money Caravaggio Mystery, and More—Morning Links for October 8, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MARKET MACHINATIONS. With Frieze on tap next week, and the major New York auctions about a month away, the art market is humming. At those New York sales, 130 works from the collection of the legendary TV producer Douglas S. Cramer (Dynasty, The Love Boat) will be offered at Sotheby’s, where they are expected to bring in $30 million, ARTnews reports. Meanwhile, 40 dealers from around the world have come together to form an International Galleries Alliance, which has “embryonic plans for everything from summits to an online sales platform,” Melanie Gerlis reports in the Financial Times. To start, it plans to grow to...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Norwalk Hour

CT muralist travels the world creating art for the public - and for Disney

North Haven artist Ryan Christenson, better known as an artist under his professional name of ARCY (a play on his initials RC), never planned to be a street artist, but he's living life to the fullest doing exactly that. His public art installations includin a newly-unveiled mural in Danbury featuring Ruth Bader Ginsburg, John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.
CONNECTICUT STATE
blooloop.com

Bompas & Parr create world’s first ‘flavour rainbow’ in London

Bompas & Parr, the experience design studio, has unveiled the world’s first ‘flavour rainbow’ at the Royal Docks in east London. Royal Docks Rainbows features the world’s first flavour rainbow beneath Silvertown Way, as well as a rainbow installation above Royal Victoria Dock, opening on October 15. The flavour rainbow...
U.K.
minnesotamonthly.com

“Absence,” A Performance Art, Painting, and Technology Installation by James Holmberg

Combining his interests in art and technology, James Holmberg worked with six canvases that he painted, scraped off, washed with mineral spirits, and painted again 12 times, while he was recording the process on video. Each of the six canvases can only be viewed by downloading the app, “Absence Show,” via a smartphone or tablet. The app is available on Google Play and in the App Store and serves as the only way to reveal the images attached to each canvas. The app, “Absence Show,” retrieves the images that now only exists in the cloud.
VISUAL ART
NOLA.com

World of Color: Marianne Angeli Rodriguez Creates Vibrant Multicultural Art

The joyful, colorful work of Filipino-American artist Marianne Angeli Rodriguez reflects influences from a life spent growing up around the world. Rodriguez is a contemporary abstract painter selling large-scale canvas paintings and paper prints out of a stylish gallery and studio space in downtown Covington. There she and her husband greet customers, suggest where to place art in their homes and offer discounts for framing at a nearby shop.
COVINGTON, LA
openculture.com

Albert Camus on the Responsibility of the Artist: To “Create Dangerously” (1957)

Literary statements about the nature and purpose of art constitute a genre unto themselves, the ars poetica, an antique form going back at least as far as Roman poet Horace. The 19th century poles of the debate are sometimes represented by the dueling notions of Percy Shelley — who claimed that poets are the “unacknowledged legislators of the world” — and Oscar Wilde, who famously proclaimed, “all art is quite useless.” These two statements conveniently describe a conflict between art that involves itself in the struggles of the world, and art that is involved only with itself.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy