State of Michigan Closed Shooting Range After Bullet Hits House

The first Capitol city of Michigan may not surprise you. However, why the Capitol moved just might. When Michigan became a state in 1837, the mitten's largest city, Detroit, was the state Capitol. Just a decade later, the state Capitol was moved to Lansing. Detroit was a logical Capitol city because of its size and the fact that it was a port city. However, having a Capitol in the central region of the state also makes a lot of sense. So, why did the move happen? Michigan Houses Online says the Capitol was moved from Detroit to Lansing in 1947 for safety,

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO