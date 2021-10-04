CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

State of Michigan Closed Shooting Range After Bullet Hits House

By Dana Marshall
WKMI
WKMI
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Multiple reports of "projectiles" leaving the shooting range including bullets hitting a neighboring home lead to the temporary closing of the target shooting area. The North Pioneer Road shooting area is a target shooting spot in Benzie County on state forest land. In fact, it's operated by the state of Michigan. There will be no target shooting at this location for a while according to a press release from Michigan.gov,

wkmi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKMI

Where Fall Colors Are Currently Peaking in Michigan

When it comes to fall, the vibrant colors of Michigan are starting to come alive. My most recent post was about taking a trip to the Upper Peninsula to see the most incredible fall colors. Not only did I mention the Upper Peninsula, I also mentioned Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Are Michigan Drivers Too Stupid To Properly Merge?

It's an argument that's raged for years across the state of Michigan and now the Michigan Department of Transportation has taken to social media to settle the 'Zipper Merge' debate. In a social media posting, MDOT has clarified that yes, you can drive all the way up to the merge...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Benzie County, MI
Benzie County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Government
City
Beulah, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Benzie County, MI
Government
WKMI

Did This Kalamazoo Woman Find A Meteorite, Space Poop, or What?

Elizabeth Neeley from Kalamazoo has been trying to figure out what a strange rock that has been in her family for years really is. After examining it she thought she had perhaps it was a meteorite, but took it to the Michigan Rocks Facebook page to get some better insight. What she ended up getting was a lot of humor instead:
ASTRONOMY
WKMI

Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting in Galesburg

Michigan State Police investigate after a shooting involving a Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputy left one person dead. There was a large police presence at a Galesburg gas station just off I-94 early Monday morning. Entrances into the parking lot to the Galesburg gas station were blocked and crime scene tape cordoned off a large area from the gas pumps to the main front entrance of the store since just before 3:00 a.m. Monday, October 4, 2021.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

$5,000 Reward Offered for Information on Allegan State Game Area Arson

The Michigan DNR is seeking tips after a likely arsonist destroys $35,000 worth of timber in the Allegan State Game Area. Shortly after 5:00 a.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021, Allegan County Central Dispatch received a call from a helicopter crew about a significant fire. The helicopter crew reported that a large fire could be seen while flying over the Allegan State Game area south of 116th Avenue, east of 46th Street, in Valley Township, southwest Michigan.
ALLEGAN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Michigan#Target Shooting#Shooting Range#Bullets#Time Department#Dnr
WKMI

Woman Strips at Family Dollar Then Attempts to Fight Off Police

An Ohio woman took more than half off at the Family Dollar on Tuesday. It was just a normal Tuesday night in the tiny Ohio town of Nelsonville this week. That is, right up until things got weird at the Family Dollar on East Canal Street just after 8:30 PM. Local law enforcement responded to reports of a woman stripping naked in the discount store according to The Scioto Post,
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WKMI

The Mysterious Death of Escanaba Lighthouse Keeper Mary Terry, 1886

One of Michigan’s earliest lady lighthouse keepers was Mary Terry, who took care of the Sand Point Lighthouse in Escanaba for eighteen years, 1868-1886. Her keeper career was abruptly cut short when a fire broke out in the lighthouse, devastating most of the building and killing Mary. This story could...
ESCANABA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
WKMI

Michigan Health Departments Dropping Mask and Quarantine Mandates

Michigan's new budget bill, signed Wednesday by Governor Whitmer has forced health departments across the state to drop masking and quarantine mandates. What happened?. Fox 17 reports there is a clause that threatens financial support for any local health departments with COVID-related mandates still in place. It is MI Senate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKMI

Heartbreaking: Michigan Man Dies Holding Winning Lottery Ticket

It's more like an Alanis Morrisette song than the movie "Waking Ned Devine", but either way it's sad. On September 13th, fifty-seven year old Greg Jarvis of Essexville, was at the Blue Water Inn in Caseville, where he played the Michigan Lottery's Club Keno game and won $45,000. But, he couldn't immediately collect because he didn't have his Social Security card, which is one of the requirements to collect your winnings. But reports say he was at the bar on September 19th buying drinks but still hadn't collected his winnings, as his replacement card hadn't arrived.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

16-Year Old Michigan Girl Runs A Fast Growing Candy Company

What were you doing when you were 16 years old? I just got my license and was driving around in my own car, a car I bought with my own money. I was playing football, checking out girls and wondering what I would be doing on the weekend. Oh yeah, there was something called school also.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Did You Know Lansing Wasn’t The First Capitol City of Michigan?

The first Capitol city of Michigan may not surprise you. However, why the Capitol moved just might. When Michigan became a state in 1837, the mitten's largest city, Detroit, was the state Capitol. Just a decade later, the state Capitol was moved to Lansing. Detroit was a logical Capitol city because of its size and the fact that it was a port city. However, having a Capitol in the central region of the state also makes a lot of sense. So, why did the move happen? Michigan Houses Online says the Capitol was moved from Detroit to Lansing in 1947 for safety,
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Take In the Height of Fall Color on a Thrilling Helicopter Ride

Experience autumn like never before with a breathtaking view of the vivid fall colors on a helicopter ride over the Kalamazoo River in Allegan. My Flight Tours was founded in Metro Detroit in 2016 by a young entrepreneur eager to share his passion and love for flight with others. Noticing a need in the market for affordable, family-friendly helicopter tours, the company is now taking flight in five Michigan cities, with four more on the runway. My Flight Tours currently offers aerial views of the Motor City, Grand Rapids, St. Ignace, Mackinaw City, and now, Allegan. Ann Arbor, Muskegon/ Grand Haven, and Springs are coming soon.
DETROIT, MI
WKMI

Michigan Real ID Law Will Go Into Effect May 3rd, 2023

It seems like a distant memory now, with all that we've gone through with both the pandemic, last year's election, and any number of other crises, but you will need to upgrade to a Michigan Real ID by May 3rd, 2023, if you want to board an airplane. Yes, even for a domestic flights.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy