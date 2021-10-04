Why superbusiness minisuites are the future of luxury flying

The competition watchdog has closed its investigation into whether Ryanair and British Airways broke consumer law by failing to offer refunds for flights customers were unable to take during lockdown.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said customers who could not take flights should be offered full refunds, but the investigation would take too long and be too expensive for the taxpayer to be justified.In June, the regulator launched the investigation and said the companies may have needed to issue refunds for flights that took place but were not allowed for non-essential travel.We've closed our investigation into British Airways and Ryanair...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO