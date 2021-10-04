CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Why superbusiness minisuites are the future of luxury flying

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long, golden sunset of being installed on fewer and fewer aircraft, the retirement of older aircraft caused by the Covid-19 pandemic means that when air travel resumes, international first class will be very nearly a thing of the past. Its replacement is a new generation of superbusiness minisuites,...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
cntraveler.com

Uber's Newest Features Make Airport Pickups Easier

In the last few months, air travel has been stressful, to say the least. Not only are there new COVID-19 protocols to keep in mind, but there have also been a recent rash of flight delays and cancellations and record numbers of unruly passengers onboard planes. But one part of...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai Airlines#Tap Air Portugal#Eastern Airlines#Lift Aero Design#Singapore Airlines
Ladders

Superbusiness is replacing business class. What is it?

Business class is about to get supersized. As airlines rethink ways to comfort passengers in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, some changes on the horizon could turn travel mainstays obsolete in the coming future. Introducing superbusiness, the future of luxury flying. CNN reported that recent innovations like minisuites aboard...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

British Airways reaches agreement with pilots over Gatwick short-haul subsidiary

British Airways has reached an agreement with pilots over a potential short-haul subsidiary at Gatwick Airport.Pilots’ union Balpa said its members had approved a revised offer on pay and working hours after an initial proposal was rejected last month.The decision does not mean the new subsidiary will definitely go ahead as BA is yet to reach agreements with other parties such as cabin crew.We would hope to begin operations next summerBritish AirwaysThe airline said in a statement: “We will now further develop our proposal to provide a full-service short-haul subsidiary operation at Gatwick, offering competitive fares to our customers.“We will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Miami

Spirit Airlines To Begin Service At Miami International Airport

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Spirit Airlines will begin service out of Miami International Airport on Wednesday. The South Florida-based air carrier will start with nine destinations, including Atlanta, Atlantic City, Boston, Newark, and Port au Prince. Spirit has hired more than 200 new employees for the MIA launch. Twenty-two more destinations will be added in November and January, for a total of 31 cities served from MIA – 20 domestic and 11 international. Spirit’s full schedule will immediately make it one of MIA’s busiest passenger carriers. It is already the largest airline at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. In August, they ran into trouble due to staffing shortages. That led to thousands of flights being canceled nationwide. Spirit, headquartered in Miramar, is the only major airline based in Florida
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Qatar Airways
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Hydrate While You Fly: Here’s Why

A recent study revealed that just 22% of Americans drink the USDA recommended 8-10 glasses of water a day. And how about in the air? It’s worse and compounded by the fact that aircraft cabins maintain low humidity levels. The Aerospace Medical Association recommends drinking at least eight ounces of...
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Will PCR travel tests be scrapped this month?

The introduction of mandatory PCR Covid tests for travel has been a bone of contention for both travellers and the travel sector.The government reduced the cost of mandatory Covid testing for travel in August following widespread criticism and complaints from consumers, the travel industry and even the UK Competition and Markets Authority, that tests were exceptionally costly. Many trips, even countries on the non-red ROW list, still require multiple tests to be taken at present - even by fully vaccinated travellers.Follow travel update LIVE: Latest updates from today’s announcementOn 17 September, it was announced that PCR tests will be...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Watchdog closes probe into British Airways and Ryanair Covid refunds

The competition watchdog has closed its investigation into whether Ryanair and British Airways broke consumer law by failing to offer refunds for flights customers were unable to take during lockdown.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said customers who could not take flights should be offered full refunds, but the investigation would take too long and be too expensive for the taxpayer to be justified.In June, the regulator launched the investigation and said the companies may have needed to issue refunds for flights that took place but were not allowed for non-essential travel.We've closed our investigation into British Airways and Ryanair...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KTLA

Google launches flight search tool meant to help users fly ‘greener’

Searching for flights on Google just got “greener.” A new search feature rolled out Wednesday tells users which flights have lower carbon emissions, giving them the ability to choose flights based on carbon emissions just as they would price or the number of layovers. A basic search for flights will give an estimate of how […]
INTERNET
WWD

Taking America’s Oldest Luxury Brand Into the Future

Click here to read the full article. Mark Cross is America’s oldest luxury brand — founded 176 years ago, to be precise — and yet shows no signs of fatigue. “We are keeping busy,” Ulrik Garde Due, the chief executive officer of Mark Cross, mentioned over a cup of coffee last week near the Mark Cross flagship at 667 Madison Avenue.More from WWDUma Wang RTW Spring 2022Rick Owens RTW Spring 2022Kimhekim RTW Spring 2022 To wit: there have been two key hires in the past month; the headquarters is in the process of moving from the upper East Side downtown to 401...
BUSINESS
charterworld.com

Feadship concept PURE: For the future of luxury yachting today

The years of extensive experience at Feadship that have gone into creating the dream luxury yacht for many a client has been put to use imagining the future of yachting with the luxury yacht concept PURE. She is designed with the cleanest lines and environmentally friendly propulsion coupled with next-generation...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Mashed

Why Cod Might Be Harder To Find In The Future

Few things are more synonymous with the United Kingdom than fish and chips — apart from tea, perhaps. But "chippies," as they are known, have been around for many years and are a distinct part of the local culture in the United Kingdom. However, light and flaky white cod that's often served up there might be much harder to find in the coming years.
NORWAY
TravelNoire

Holly Robinson Peete Calls Out Air Canada For Preventing Sons From Boarding Plane

Holly Robinson Peete is calling out Air Canada after the actress claims the airline barred her two sons from boarding a flight. Peete addressed the airline directly on Twitter, stating, “Excuse me @AirCanada, but you got some explaining to do! My sons have just been refused to get on the airplane and travel because they couldn’t produce our credit card that paid for the tickets. One of them is a minor, and now they are stranded in the airport!!!”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy