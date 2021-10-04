CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week’s TV: ‘Ted Lasso’ departs, ‘CSI’ returns, and a haunted sitcom arrives

By Matthew Gilbert
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Oct. 4-10. There’s the entertainment that comes with watching “Ted Lasso.” And then there’s the entertainment that comes with watching writers (like me) take on “Ted Lasso,” the Apple TV+ series that makes its season two finale available this Friday. Because the show became such a hit in its first season, it naturally triggered a backlash, which triggered a lash, which triggered a second backlash, and so on and so forth, a Ping-Pong game of opinions.

www.bostonglobe.com

TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's 'Ozark' Season 4 First Look Trailer Revealed With Premiere Details

Netflix's TUDUM: Global Fan Event has delivered some juicy sneak peeks for viewers on Saturday, and Jason Bateman offered fans of the acclaimed drama Ozark the first look at the fourth and final season. The chaos surrounding the Byrde family seemed to be as potent as ever in this first look teaser trailer. They also shared that the next season will premiere in two parts 2022.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: Jon Stewart’s TV Return, ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘SNL’

TV is going to party like it’s 2005 this week with a new series from former Daily Show anchor Jon Stewart and a fresh incarnation of the original CSI, featuring a mix of old and new characters. Saturday Night Live and Grey’s Anatomy (which, incidentally, premiered in 2005) also start their seasons, and On My Block ends on Netflix. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Aside...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle Gets Standing Ovation Amid Netflix Special Controversy: “If This Is What Being Canceled Is, I Love It”

Amid a swirl of controversy around his new Netflix special, The Closer, Dave Chappelle took center stage Thursday night at a star-studded and sold-out show at L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl. Though the superstar comedian did not repeat any of the jokes that have been loudly rejected by members of the LGBTQ community, GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition, he thumbed his nose at the notion of cancel culture while also promoting messages of trust and love. He shared the marquee with a screening of Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary, a 118-minute documentary directed by American Factory Oscar winners Steve Bognar and...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Ghosts Cast: Where You've Seen The CBS Sitcom Stars Before

Over the years, CBS has been home to classic sitcoms like I Love Lucy, M*A*S*H, and The Andy Griffith Show as well as modern gems including The Big Bang Theory. The network’s newest addition, Ghosts, could potentially continue that tradition of having fun and clever comedies that turn rising stars into household names.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Jamie Reveals the Reason He Returned to AFC Richmond in Episode 10

[Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 10 spoilers ahead.] Episode 10 of Ted Lasso Season 2 saw everyone come together for Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) as her father died. But viewers also discovered why Jamie (Phil Dunster) returned to AFC Richmond after being with Manchester City. After the funeral service, Jamie approaches Keeley (Juno Temple) and said the reason he came back to AFC Richmond is to be close to her. Jamie also said that he knows Keeley is in a relationship with Roy (Brett Goldstein) but he needed to say that he loved her.
TV SERIES
WKTV

TV OT: Why we knead and love baking shows. Plus, Broadway's back and 'Ted Lasso'

As I set up the refreshments table at the "Law & Order: SVU" Emotional Support Group, enjoy this week's TV OT. At my darkest point during the lockdown portion of the pandemic, I was awake until past 3 a.m. on most days watching old episodes of "The Great British Bake Off," wondering if I'd wake up my husband if I snuck into the kitchen and started baking a cake. (No, Netflix, I'm not calling it "The Great British Baking Show." You can't make me.)
TV & VIDEOS
gizmostory.com

Ted Lasso Season 2 Finale (Episode 12) on Apple TV+: October 8 Release and Speculations Based on Previous Episodes

Ted Lasso is an American sports drama streaming telly series created by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. The show has been fabricated with the aid of production companies- Ruby’s Tuna Inc, Doozer, Universal Television, and Warner Bros. Television Studios and distributed by Warner Bros. Television Distribution and Apple Inc. The first season aired on August 14, 2020, with 10 episodes on Apple Tv+, and the second one aired on July 23, 2021, and will have 12 total episodes.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 11: What was in Sharon’s letter to Ted?

We anticipated that Ted Lasso season 2 episode 11 would be a perfect combination of wonderful and heart-wrenching. Nothing else makes sense with it being the penultimate story of the season. In the end, all of this proved to be true for so many reasons, whether it be Nate betraying...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Anthony Head Haunts Another ‘Ted Lasso’ Star in ‘The Canterville Ghost’ (VIDEO)

What better way to celebrate Halloween than with a Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor and a tale of an ancient curse on an estate in 21st century rural England? If that sounds like something you’d love, then you’ll probably enjoy The Canterville Ghost, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at a trailer featuring Buffy and Ted Lasso‘s Anthony Head.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Ted Lasso’ Recap: Cheating Hearts

A review of this week’s Ted Lasso, “Midnight Train to Royston,” coming up just as soon as you make my eyebrows less crazy…. Midway through “Midnight Train to Royston,” Rebecca enters Ted’s office to tell him about her affair with Sam. After Ted makes the obligatory Cheers joke(*), he advises her to follow both her heart and her gut on the matter, then observes that it was roughly this time last year when she came into the same room to confess her true motive for hiring him to coach the team. “See you next year,” Rebecca quips before walking out the door.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Ted Lasso’ Just Broke Me

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 11 “Midnight Train to Royston” has left me emotionally devastated ever since I watched it on Monday afternoon*. I was furious with Sharon (Sarah Niles) leaving Ted (Jason Sudeikis) right when it seemed he was on the cusp of a breakthrough. I was despondent realizing AFC Richmond’s Number One boy, Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh), might actually leave the team — and the show?!? — on the heels of his most interesting arcs to date. I was on the verge of tears when Keeley (Juno Temple) told Roy (Brett Goldstein) that Jamie (Phil Dunster) had confessed he still loved her and Roy just coldly stared back. But most of all, I gasped in horror when Trent Crimm, The Independent (James Lance) texted Ted that Nate (Nick Mohammed) had betrayed him by revealing his panic attack to the press.
TV SERIES
primetimer.com

Ted Lasso's Rebecca-Sam relationship ducks accountability

"To a certain extent, the show’s inclination to see only the best in this courtship is in keeping with what’s most appealing about Ted Lasso," says Alyssa Rosenberg in tackling the relationship between Hannah Waddingham's and Toheeb Jimoh's characters. "Sam is an appealing alternative to the selfish vision of masculinity embodied by Rebecca’s ex-husband: He’s principled, emotionally open and courtly. Rebecca’s arc has long been about freeing herself from the emotional damage inflicted by her marriage and reopening herself to authentic relationships. That pattern holds true even in the latest episode of Ted Lasso, in which Rebecca tells Sam they need to take a break so she can work on herself. But the portrayal of the relationship also ducks another key Ted Lasso value: accountability. The show’s cheerfully willful blindness has been even clearer since Rebecca and Sam started dating. The actors who play the characters have terrific chemistry, and the inclination to root for them to be happy is natural. But that doesn’t erase the possible consequences of their liaison — or the potential for abuse to occur within it. Rebecca is a woman, but her gender doesn’t eliminate her power over Sam, or the possibility that her feelings for and about him might have a spillover effect on the club. What happens if they break up for good and Sam’s disappointment dents his performance — or Rebecca retaliates against him? And even if the relationship does work out, it puts everyone in an awful professional position: Ted, who might feel unable to bench Sam if he slumps; Sam, who won’t know if any opportunities he gets are truly earned; and Rebecca, whose decision-making about Sam’s future contract will inevitably be tainted. The fact that the highest ranks of government and the corporate world are so thoroughly dominated by men, both in the United States and Britain, may lead some to think of sexual harassment and abuse of power as exclusively male problems. But it would show greater respect for Rebecca as a character, and as a businesswoman, to acknowledge the potential for her to do harm even while meaning well."
TV SERIES

