Pittsburgh, PA

2021 Stock Watch – RB Najee Harris – Stock Up

By Matthew Marczi
Steelers Depot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.

chatsports.com

Mike Tomlin Admits Rookie RB Najee Harris Deserves Some Blame For Floundering Run Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive running game has been pretty much nonexistent so far in their first three games of the 2021 NFL regular season. In fact, just 13 of 40 (32.5%) runs so far this season by Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris have been successful. Oh, and just five of those 13 successful runs were him picking up just 2 yards to qualify a success based on down and distance. To make matters worse, Pro Football Focus reports that Harris has been hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on 70% of his carries so far this season, the highest rate in the NFL entering Week 4.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Steelers RB Najee Harris Has Blunt Message For Stephen A. Smith

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened the 2021 NFL season with a surprising victory over the Buffalo Bills. Since then, however, the Steelers have dropped three-straight games. The team looks completely inept on offense with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger struggling to adjust to the “new” offense. The Steelers have heard plenty of criticism...
NFL
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Steelers Depot

Rookie Report: Steelers Vs Packers

Throughout the season following each game I will be taking a look at the rookies and how they fared each week. This will consist of thoughts such as the positive and negatives from that game, areas to watch or work on and clips to support what I’m sharing. Hopefully, this will shed some insight on some things you may or may not have seen.
NFL
audacy.com

Was drafting Najee Harris in the 1st round 'egregious'?

He’s played two games in the NFL and is already considered a horrible pick by football expert. Adam Levitan of Establish the Run says that the Steelers drafting Najee Harris in the first round of this past NFL Draft is one of many “egregious” picks made over the past five years.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers RB Najee Harris Hit Behind Line of Scrimmage on 70% of Carries

The Steelers offensive line has been noticeably bad throughout the first three weeks of the season, and looks to be getting progressively worse. To his detriment first-round pick Najee Harris has suffered the consequences of having nowhere to run early on. Harris has been hit at or behind the line...
NFL
Person
Najee Harris
Steelers Depot

Broncos’ Fangio Not Buying Into Big Ben Narrative; Heaps Praise On Watt, Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Heinz Field and that’s become a game that the home team really needs to win. Ahead of that Sunday week 5 matchup, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio met the local media and during his press conference he was asked to talk about several key Steelers on both sides of the football.
NFL
Yardbarker

Najee Harris Was Never Going To Carry The Steelers Offense

In 2020, the Pittsburgh Steelers were fortunate to win 11 regular season games despite having the league’s worst run offense. They ranked 28th in total carries (373) and tied for 30th in rushing touchdowns with 12. However, they were dead last in total yards (1,351), yards per carry (3.6), and...
NFL
chatsports.com

Najee Harris Welcomes Chance To Be Receiving Threat

Attempting to make an impact in the running game has been a slow, tedious, and unrewarding process so far for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris. He has picked up just 123 rushing yards on 40 carries, barely over three yards per rush. 30 of his 40 attempts have gained fewer than four yards; of those, 25 were run fails.
NFL
#American Football#Stock Watch#The Green Bay Packers
Steelers Depot

Steelers Film Room: Did Joe Haeg Earn The RT Job Against The Packers?

After RT Chukwuma Okorafor suffered a concussion in Pittsburgh’s Week 3 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, backup tackle Joe Haeg was asked to step in and start against the Green Bay Packers Sunday in Lambeau Field. When Haeg was signed this offseason, it was projected by many that he would primarily serve as the backup/swing tackle at either spot should the starter go down as well as play the jumbo TE role in Pittsburgh’s heavy personnel that Zach Banner made famous when he first arrived with the team. With rookie fourth-round selection Dan Moore Jr. playing well in the preseason, he usurped Haeg on the depth chart and claimed the starting spot when Banner was placed on IR to start the season.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Gil Brandt Eyes Steelers’ Najee Harris As One Player Who Will Rebound After Slow Start

When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Najee Harris with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama, expectations were that the do-everything running back would play a major role in fixing the league’s worst rushing attack, simply by being himself: a dominant running back with the football in his hands.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL

