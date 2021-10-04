CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comal County, TX

Two Hundred Protestors Turn Out for DWCC’s Saturday March Against State’s Near-Total Abortion Ban

By Stephanie Johnson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo hundred protestors showed up for Saturday’s pro-choice Women’s March & Rally at downtown New Braunfels’ Main Plaza. Comal County residents of all ages were cheered on by motorists who honked their horns and waved hands and offered thumbs-up in support of their protest against Texas’ ‘heartbeat bill,’ SB 8, which bans abortions in the state after six weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape, sexual abuse, incest or fetal anomaly diagnoses.

Allyshia Neubauer
4d ago

Funny thing is most of these protestors are 1. too old to convince 2. Lesbians who can't conceive naturally anyway, so don't even know why your opinion is relevant or 3. women who no man in his right mind would get pregnant in the first place.

