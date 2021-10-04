Two Hundred Protestors Turn Out for DWCC’s Saturday March Against State’s Near-Total Abortion Ban
Two hundred protestors showed up for Saturday’s pro-choice Women’s March & Rally at downtown New Braunfels’ Main Plaza. Comal County residents of all ages were cheered on by motorists who honked their horns and waved hands and offered thumbs-up in support of their protest against Texas’ ‘heartbeat bill,’ SB 8, which bans abortions in the state after six weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape, sexual abuse, incest or fetal anomaly diagnoses.mycanyonlake.com
