Adam Bałdych Quintet with Paolo Fresu – ‘Poetry’

(Equinox, 190pp., £25. Book Review by Chris Parker) “The notes of a musically conscious man, ideally free of conceit” is how virtuoso bassist Eberhard Weber describes this, his autobiography, originally published in German in 2015 but now available in English, courtesy of translator Heidi Kirk. In his Prelude, Weber promises to record his story “emotionally at times, soberly at others, and, on occasion, furiously. In good faith and to the best of my knowledge”, and the account that follows does indeed clearly attempt to fulfil this promise, providing a series of glimpses of his mindset at various points in his journey from his amateur beginnings in 1962 to his premature withdrawal from performing after suffering a debilitating stroke in 2007.
