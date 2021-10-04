CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Bałdych Quintet with Paolo Fresu – ‘Poetry’

By imblankfield
londonjazznews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen years after signing with the German ACT label, violinist Adam Bałdych is putting communication and emotion at the heart of his new album. ‘Poetry’ is released on 29 October. He talks to Izzy Blankfield. After more than a year without live performance, Adam Bałdych can’t wait to return to...

londonjazznews.com

Comments / 0

Person
Adam Bałdych
Person
Paolo Fresu
