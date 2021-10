NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Yale's defense held the dangerous Ghidini Begliardi, UMass's leading scorer, in check for the first 85 minutes of Tuesday's non-league match at Reese Stadium. Begliardi, though, capitalized on one of his few opportunities in the 87th minute to score the only goal of the game as the Minutemen knocked off the Bulldogs in a battle of two of New England's top programs.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 10 DAYS AGO