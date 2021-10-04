52 Jazz Tracks for 2021. 40. ‘In Case You Missed It’ – Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, Album of the Year, 1981

Submitted by The Washington Center for the Performing Arts. The Washington Center for the Performing Arts continues the 21-22 Season with some music offerings in October. Kareem Kandi will be performing for the Black Box Jazz series. Kareem is a native of the Pacific Northwest receiving scholarships to both Olympic College in Bremerton and Cornish College of the arts in Seattle. He has toured the world and performed with some of the finest musicians in the industry including: Pete Christlieb, Patti Labelle, Mark Elf, Ali Jackson, D’vonne Lewis, Bill Watrous, The Seattle Symphony, Mordy Ferber, Julian Priester, The Paperboys, The Northwest Repertory Singers, Thomas Marriott, The Tacoma Symphony, Alex Duncan, Frazey Ford, DJ Hapa, The Polyrhythmics, Bill Ramsay, The Federal Way Symphony, The Staxx Brothers, Jay Thomas, The Sabella Consort, Greta Matassa, The Temptations, Hadley Caliman, The Four Tops, The Harry James Orchestra, Wayne Bergeron, and many others. The Washington Center is excited to have this versatile saxophonist as part of the Black Box Jazz Series. The Black Box Jazz Series offers intimate cabaret-style evenings featuring talented musicians from around the region. Jazz lovers will enjoy the diverse sounds and styles showcasing all original compositions. All ages are welcome!

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO