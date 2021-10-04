CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3M Slips on Latest Compensation Award for Military Ear Plugs

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – 3M Company stock (NYSE:MMM) traded 1.5% lower in Monday’s premarket following another adverse ruling in a case involving the use of company’s earplugs in the military. A federal jury on Friday accepted a U.S. Army veteran’s plea that combat earplugs sold by 3M caused him to suffer hearing...

3M loses military earplug trial No. 4

3M Co. has lost the latest trial involving a veteran who blamed the company's line of military-grade earplugs for hearing loss. Reuters reports on the verdict in the case of Brandon Adkins, a former U.S. Army soldier awarded $8.2 million by a jury in Pensacola, Fla. Adkins had claimed that Maplewood, Minn.-based 3M (NYSE: MMM) failed to properly warn users about product defects in its Combat Arms earplugs, causing him hearing loss and tinnitus.
