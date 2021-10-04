CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Today's events for Monday, Oct. 4

By Liz Snyder
Kenosha News.com
 4 days ago

It’s not Tuesday, but it is Taco Day. We can think of several ways to celebrate, and most of them involve a margarita (or three)!. Carthage College is hosting “Meet the Masters,” a concert featuring the college’s the 2021-22 Master of Music Theatre Vocal Pedagogy students. Each of the 17 graduate students will perform a piece of music that highlights who they are as a music theater artist. 8:30 p.m. in Carthage’s Campbell Student Union Auditorium. Admission is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. To get tickets, log on at www.carthage.edu/tickets. All audience members are required to wear masks.

