Today's events for Monday, Oct. 4

It’s not Tuesday, but it is Taco Day. We can think of several ways to celebrate, and most of them involve a margarita (or three)!. Carthage College is hosting “Meet the Masters,” a concert featuring the college’s the 2021-22 Master of Music Theatre Vocal Pedagogy students. Each of the 17 graduate students will perform a piece of music that highlights who they are as a music theater artist. 8:30 p.m. in Carthage’s Campbell Student Union Auditorium. Admission is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. To get tickets, log on at www.carthage.edu/tickets. All audience members are required to wear masks.