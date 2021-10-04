CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3: Complete Preview and Predictions for Rematch

By Nate Loop, Nate_Loop
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyson Fury, the WBC world heavyweight champion, will defend his title against Deontay Wilder on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It's the third meeting between the two fighters and one of the biggest bouts in 2021, a year that has seen numerous disruptions to the boxing calendar due to COVID-19 and other factors. The pay-per-view card begins at 9 p.m. ET and can be live-streamed on ESPN+ or the Fox Sports app.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

fightsports.tv

Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Gives Advice To Deontay Wilder Ahead Of October 9 Title Match Vs. Tyson Fury

The Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder trilogy fight is just days away, and a pair of former undisputed heavyweight champions weighed in on the upcoming action. Mike Tyson said he thinks Wilder should “go all out” in the first half of the WBC world heavyweight title fight against Fury on Saturday, October 9. Meanwhile, Evander Holyfield said he would prefer if Wilder took his time and stick to a game plan that fits his fighting style.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder spars a “Nightmare” – looks in phenomenal shape

Deontay Wilder got some excellent preparation for his trilogy clash with Tyson Fury as the former heavyweight champion readies to break from training. “The Bronze Bomber” spent time inside the ropes with the in-form Robert Helenius, known as “The Nordic Nightmare,” for obvious reasons. Wilder, as WBN reported last week,...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Frank Warren outlines what is ‘bad news’ for Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury

Promoter Frank Warren says he has bad news for Deontay Wilder as Tyson Fury looks in good shape ahead of their trilogy bout on 9 October.The American will be aiming to get the WBC belt back from Fury who stripped him of it in February 2020. Not only has Warren warned Wilder about Fury’s impressive form, he has also predicted what the outcome of the fight will be.“I have to say I have rarely seen Tyson look so well. He is in fantastic nick and a great frame of mind – all of which is bad news for Mr Wilder,”...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder prize money: How much will fighters earn for heavyweight bout?

This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time.Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.A full-capacity 20,000 crowd is expected to attend the seismic bout,...
COMBAT SPORTS
internetshots.com

Anthony Joshua breaks silence after Oleksandr Usyk defeat as he confirms that he’ll take rematch and remains to be focusing on Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua spoke out at a press convention within the fast aftermath of his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night time. Britain’s unified heavyweight champion was outboxed and dethroned by the Ukrainian, who placed on an impressive efficiency to make historical past. Usyk’s velocity, motion and accuracy troubled AJ...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder stretched out in camp video

Deontay Wilder found the perfect way to release any creaks in his back this week as the former world heavyweight champion continues training. Wilder is preparing for a trilogy battle with Tyson Fury on October 9th. For the challenge, he has enlisted a new trainer in Malik Scott. Whether this...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Mike Tyson on Deontay Wilder: ‘Is he going in there to win or a big payday?’ against Fury

By Allan Fox: Mike Tyson questions former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder’s motive for taking his contractual rematch with Tyson Fury for October 9th. ‘Iron’ Mike wonders whether Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) is fighting Fury again just for the money and not because he wants to avenge his seventh round knockout loss that he suffered in February 2020.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Odds predict Deontay Wilder is a worse fighter than before, not improved

Deontay Wilder has locked himself away, getting into immense shape for the trilogy clash with old rival Tyson Fury this weekend. Wilder had drifted massively in the betting despite the vast improvement to his physique from the rematch when he added excess bulge. FanDuel Sportsbook, which gets listed among these...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Deontay Wilder’s trainer offers glimpse into how he’s changed American’s style

Malik Scott is adamant he has not attempted to remould Deontay Wilder into a different fighter but rather bring to the fore some of the Alabaman’s more understated attributes ahead of his third bout against Tyson FuryScott has been brought into the corner for this weekend’s heavyweight showdown in Las Vegas after Wilder dispensed with trainer Mark Breland who angered the 35-year-old by throwing in the towel in his loss to Fury 20 months ago.That was one of several peculiar excuses given by Wilder for the only defeat in his 44-fight professional career, one in which he has accrued...
COMBAT SPORTS
thelines.com

Tyson Fury – Deontay Wilder Odds

Fury is 6’9″, the only boxer the 6’7″ Wilder hasn’t enjoyed a height and reach advantage against. Fury dominated both fights from a rounds-won standpoint, but Wilder stole the first-fight draw with two thunderous knockdowns in the final rounds. Fury dominated the second fight, which was stopped by Wilder’s trainer...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder face-off was halted to stop him headbutting him

Tyson Fury has joked he was denied a face-off with Deontay Wilder at Thursday’s press conference because the Briton’s promoters were scared he would headbutt his opponent.The undefeated Fury (30-0-1) defends his WBC heavyweight title against American Wilder (42-1-1) this Saturday as the rivals round out their trilogy.In December 2018, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their rematch in February 2020.Ahead of their third meeting, which takes place at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena this weekend, Fury and Wilder took part in a press conference on Thursday but were not...
COMBAT SPORTS

