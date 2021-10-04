Cross-checking crackdown likely to be short-lived
Pardon my skepticism but I don't believe that the NHL's latest penalty-killing directive to officials -- this year's the Penalty Crackdown Wheel (TM) landed on Cross-Checking -- is likely to last any longer than most such directives. By November, NHL Hockey Ops (which is over the Officiating Department in the pecking order) will become worried by the amount of embellishment going on to buy calls on marginal cross-checks and the crackdown will quietly fizzle out.hockeybuzz.com
