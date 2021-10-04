Cross-checking crackdown likely to be short-lived

I continue my POSITIVE Previews where I explain why each of the 32 teams can win the Stanley Cup. If there is one team you NEVER want to bet against it is the Montreal Canadiens. There is no more passionate fanbase and no hockey city where miracles seem to happen more often than in Montreal. The Canadiens pulled one of those rabbits out of the hat last year and in the first year I picked them out of the playoffs in years they went to the Stanley Cup Finals. It was the kind of run that best exemplifies how one play can change everything. That moment came in game 5 in overtime against Toronto.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO