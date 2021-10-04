CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Cross-checking crackdown likely to be short-lived

hockeybuzz.com
 4 days ago

Pardon my skepticism but I don't believe that the NHL's latest penalty-killing directive to officials -- this year's the Penalty Crackdown Wheel (TM) landed on Cross-Checking -- is likely to last any longer than most such directives. By November, NHL Hockey Ops (which is over the Officiating Department in the pecking order) will become worried by the amount of embellishment going on to buy calls on marginal cross-checks and the crackdown will quietly fizzle out.

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jack Eichel’s plan drops big hint on future with Sabres

Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres remain at odds over how exactly the team’s captain should medically address his injury. While nothing on that front has been settled, Eichel is rumored to be going to Buffalo for a pre-training camp physical, according to The Associated Press (h/t John Wawrow of The Hockey News).
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL IS TARGETING CROSS-CHECKING FOR THE 2021-22 SEASON

According to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, the NHL is planning on having their officials crack down on cross-checking for the 2021-22 season. This is an issue that has bugged fans for a long time, as cross-checks seem to almost always go uncalled in the NHL. As Wyshynski reported, the crack-down areas will be cross-checks that happen around the boards, in the open ice, and in front of the net. It could result in more goals, particularly due to the crack-down in front of the nets, as it will be harder for defencemen to move forwards from the crease.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Koharski
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL announces stricter enforcement for cross-checking

For months now, there has been reporting indicating that the NHL was going to put a new focus on cross-checking this season, penalizing it more strictly. On Friday, the league even released a video announcing its new, stricter enforcement guidelines, giving examples of the kind of plays that will now be expected to draw penalties. Examples along the boards, in front of the net and in open ice on the rush are shown. Even though the league is clear this is not a rule change, it is a change to the interpretation of rule 59, which currently reads:
NHL
theScore

Stone questions whether cross-checking should warrant suspension

Count Mark Stone among those who are uneasy about the NHL's pledge to be more strict when enforcing cross-checking this season. "I'd be lying if I said I never cross-checked guys," the Vegas Golden Knights captain told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. Stone believes it's engrained in the sport, but he understands...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Hockey#Cross Checking#Crackdown#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Tm#Nhl Hockey Ops#Tnt
hockeybuzz.com

As The Fanatics Plan Unfolds What To Make of the NHL, NHLPA & Upper Deck

While on the hobby radar for over a month now, the impending entry of Fanatics into the sport card marketplace (head over to my article here for a detailed rundown on the intriguing scope and impact of this) has had some mysteries hovering about it. In making the media rounds Thursday on CNBC, Fanatics chairman Michael Rubin shed some light on a few of the general musings collectors and industry insiders have had.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Flyers Beat Caps, Schedule, TIFH

Flyers Defeat Capitals, 3-1 Two nights after the Boston Bruins "A" squad beat a Flyers "B" lineup, 4-2, in a game where Philly generated very little offense apart from two power play goals by Joel Farabee, the Flyers "A" lineup defeated a Washington Capitals "B" squad, 3-1, at the Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia had the better of the play most of the night, as would be expected, but did not go ahead until the third period.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Podcast Sunday – The Leafs Convo and Off The Post Radio

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. Russ Cohen · Off The Post - - Talking Flyers, Bruins, TNT, Devis and Leafs All or Nothing. *******If you are interested in sponsorship or advertising your business in the Greater Toronto / Southern Ontario area on this column, please send a message for more information by clicking on the “Contact” button at the top of the page.*******
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Preds Opening Lineup Taking Shape; Beat Lighting 6-1 at Bridgestone

What a great feeling it was to be back in Bridgestone Arena last night, October 2, a pre-season game but a great feeling and environment, nonetheless. The team looked poised and motivated to get the season going. From the goaltending and defense, I found this lineup to likely be the opening night roster on the backend, while the forward arrangement is still up for grabs in some areas. The roster for the game and who generally played with who may be found below.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
hockeybuzz.com

Are These New Jersey Devils For Real?

The New Jersey Devils are 3-0-0 in preseason action so far after beating the Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, and New York Islanders last week. 1. Is it possible that Dawson Mercer could be the best player in the 2020 NHL draft?. 2. Will Alexander Holtz crack the Devils lineup...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Hybrid Wings/Griffins squad drubbed by Penguins 5-1

Before jumping into today’s game, the Denver Pioners had an exhibition game (won it 9-1) with newly drafted Carter Mazur scoring a goal and an assist. Shai Buium also figured in with a point in the contest. Not a ton of detail or a box score because it’s preseason, but you can read about the contest here: Denver defeats Linde wood 9-1.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Underdog Roster Beats Kraken — Cuts Made

The Calgary Flames overcame tough odds and beat a veteran loaded Seattle Kraken squad 4-1 last night in preseason game number five. Prior to the game, Head Coach Darryl Sutter pointed out this game as the “best chance” to for a few outsiders to impress as opposed to the “last chance”. That said, he also pointed out some major cuts were happening in the next few days.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

How do you feel about Hockey Players on Social Media? Mon's Buzz

It’s the Monday that starts the LAST week before the return of the NHL regular season, but as I write this the hockey world is in what could best be described as “an awkward pause” moment following Robin Lehner going on twitter Saturday night with a slew of accusations. If true, the accusations are terrible to say the least, and Robin is sure to be lauded for his courage and his honesty, while MANY, many others who were aware of the situations will have a ton to answer to.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Why Montreal Will WIN the Stanley Cup, Tues Buzz; HBSL live

I continue my POSITIVE Previews where I explain why each of the 32 teams can win the Stanley Cup. If there is one team you NEVER want to bet against it is the Montreal Canadiens. There is no more passionate fanbase and no hockey city where miracles seem to happen more often than in Montreal. The Canadiens pulled one of those rabbits out of the hat last year and in the first year I picked them out of the playoffs in years they went to the Stanley Cup Finals. It was the kind of run that best exemplifies how one play can change everything. That moment came in game 5 in overtime against Toronto.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Eight goalies or tandems on the hot seat for 2021-22 NHL season

Nothing gives an NHL coach and general manager more peace of mind than consistent quality goaltending. Lou Lamoriello was the New Jersey Devils’ GM for 27 years and Marty Brodeur was a starter for 20 of those seasons. We can guess, with confidence, that Lamoriello didn’t spend much time worrying about his goaltending during Brodeur’s reign.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Better effort, same result as Ottawa loses to Toronto again

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. Tonight was a far different game when it came to the effort level then what we saw last week when Toronto visited the Senators but the result was the same as the Leafs won 3-1. Former Senator Mike Amadio scored the winner, while the Leafs added a late empty netter.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Roster battle coming down to final stages; Leafs vs. Habs

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs are entering the final stage of training camp, with just two exhibition games remaining and eight days until the start of the regular season against the Montreal Canadiens. The biggest question yet to be answered is whether leading scorer Auston Matthews will be available for the home opener, but over the next few days GM Kyle Dubas and head coach Sheldon Keefe will determine who will comprise the balance of the club’s roster.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy