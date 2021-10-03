CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football 2021: Harvard 38, Holy Cross 13

By Dick Friedman
harvardmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, in a football game that had more reversals of fortune than a James Bond movie, Harvard staked itself to a large halftime lead, allowed Holy Cross to creep back in, then finally put away the doughty Crusaders to win 38-13. The victory on Homecoming Day at Worcester’s Fitton Field ran the Crimson’s record to 3-0 (1-0 in Ivy play); Holy Cross, which entered the game ranked 24th in the Football Championship Subdivision, dropped to 3-2 overall. It’s possible that Harvard now will be the ranked team.

