Football 2021: Harvard 38, Holy Cross 13
On Saturday, in a football game that had more reversals of fortune than a James Bond movie, Harvard staked itself to a large halftime lead, allowed Holy Cross to creep back in, then finally put away the doughty Crusaders to win 38-13. The victory on Homecoming Day at Worcester’s Fitton Field ran the Crimson’s record to 3-0 (1-0 in Ivy play); Holy Cross, which entered the game ranked 24th in the Football Championship Subdivision, dropped to 3-2 overall. It’s possible that Harvard now will be the ranked team.www.harvardmagazine.com
