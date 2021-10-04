1981 motorcycle with 0 miles up for auction

We're learning more about what the Pandora Papers reveal. Those are millions of leaked records reviewed by a group of media organizations. And among other things, these documents show how some of the world's wealthiest people protect their assets with trusts. Many of those trusts have been established in the U.S. In fact, several states are in competition with one another over attracting business from rich people in the U.S. and around the world. NPR's David Gura is here to break some of this down.

