CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

1981 motorcycle with 0 miles up for auction

sdpb.org
 4 days ago

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A man in the U.K. faced a job when his father died. He had to clean out his father's shed. And he rediscovered the motorcycle - a 1981 Honda the son bought as a kid. The father banned the son from riding that bike. So it's a 40-year-old machine with zero miles on the odometer. The bike is now up for auction, with a starting price around $2,500 - wonder what I could get for my car with 97,000 miles?

listen.sdpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Barn find 1993 Toyota Pickup with 84 miles up for auction

If you've been having trouble finding an interesting truck to buy in today's crazy used vehicle market there's one of a kind up for auction on Ebay. The 1993 Toyota Pickup was found this summer in a barn where it had been parked shortly after it was purchased, the seller says.
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Abstract Porsche 911 Art Car Comes up for Auction

This boldly painted 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera, the second in a series of “art cars” created for a Canadian museum, is up for auction on Bring a Trailer. The eye-catching look was dreamt up by Canadian artist Jean-Pierre Lafrance and painted onto the car by specialist Yves Thibeault using several techniques, from airbrushing to finger-painting.
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

48K-Mile 1985 Jeep Cherokee Is up for Grabs on Bring a Trailer

Our friends at the auction site Bring a Trailer are listing this 1985 Jeep Cherokee Laredo, up for online auction. It has a GM 2.8-liter V-6 mated to a three-speed automatic transmission, plus all the goodies for its day, including Selec-Trac four-wheel drive, power front seats, and factory AM/FM cassette stereo.
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
MotorTrend Magazine

This Adorable 1964 Airstream Safari Twin Is Up for Auction

Airstreams are a symbol of classic Americana and have become the most recognizable travel trailers on the road. Wally Byam founded the company in the late 1920s and built the first models from his backyard in Los Angeles. The Airstream camper trailer, featuring a capsule-like polished aluminum body, influenced style, helped shape road travel culture, and exemplified a slice of the American Dream.
HERSHEY, PA
sdpb.org

Unpacking the contents of the Pandora Papers

How are some of the world's richest and most powerful people hiding their money? Almost 12 million financial documents offer answers. The documents collectively are called the Pandora papers. A group of news organizations obtained them. Their work was coordinated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. An initial story...
ECONOMY
sdpb.org

Facebook whistleblower testifies before a Senate panel

Addictive, disastrous, putting profits before people - these are words that a former Facebook employee used today in testimony before Congress about the social media company. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) FRANCES HAUGEN: Facebook knows that when they pick out the content that we focus on using computers, we spend more...
CONGRESS & COURTS
sdpb.org

Woman makes stunning discovery at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Finders keepers - those are the rules at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park. And Noreen and Michael Wredberg got lucky with their find, a yellow diamond weighing 4.38 carats. A park superintendent said it looks like a lemonade-colored jelly beans. Seventy-five thousand diamonds have been discovered at the park since 1906. The Wredbergs told CBS they are still deciding what to do with their sparkly new find. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Copyright Npr
sdpb.org

What the Pandora Papers reveal about how the rich shelter their assets

We're learning more about what the Pandora Papers reveal. Those are millions of leaked records reviewed by a group of media organizations. And among other things, these documents show how some of the world's wealthiest people protect their assets with trusts. Many of those trusts have been established in the U.S. In fact, several states are in competition with one another over attracting business from rich people in the U.S. and around the world. NPR's David Gura is here to break some of this down.
ECONOMY
sdpb.org

Life is good if you're a dog in Germany

Germans love their dogs. They're allowed almost everywhere - on the subway, in most stores, even inside many restaurants. But dogs in Germany lead very different lives from our canine friends here in the U.S. There are strict regulations governing the training and care of pets there. And as Emma Hurt reports, the result is pretty much doggy heaven.
ANIMALS
sdpb.org

A world-class collection of pianos and organs stored away in Stockholm

This interview is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Steve Misener has a world-class collection of pianos and organs that he stores in a couple of buildings in Stockholm, South Dakota. SDPB's Brian Gevik tells us about Misener and his collection in Images of the Past.
STOCKHOLM, SD
wcsx.com

Photo: 40-Year-Old Motorcycle with Zero Miles

If you are looking for a classic motorcycle with no miles on it then look no further, it has a great story attached to it as well…. There’s a BRAND NEW 1981 Honda CB100N motorbike going up for auction later this month . . . and it’s not just in mint condition, it doesn’t even have ONE MILE on it. It has precisely 0.4 miles.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
Autoweek.com

BMW Z1 with 12 Miles on the Clock Heads to Auction

For all the innovations that were offered by the BMW Z1, the roadster remains relatively unknown North America. The plastic-bodied model had a number of tricks up its sleeve, including drop-down doors and giving the owner the ability to change its exterior color by swapping out removable body panels. Even three decades after it debuted it's still hard to believe that the Z1 was't just a concept car, built for an auto show to show off an array of futuristic features and then never seen again.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy