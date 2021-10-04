CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman makes stunning discovery at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park

sdpb.org
 4 days ago

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Finders keepers - those are the rules at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park. And Noreen and Michael Wredberg got lucky with their find, a yellow diamond weighing 4.38 carats. A park superintendent said it looks like a lemonade-colored jelly beans. Seventy-five thousand diamonds have been discovered at the park since 1906. The Wredbergs told CBS they are still deciding what to do with their sparkly new find. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Couple stops at Arkansas national park, leaves with giant diamond

They discovered one of Arkansas’ hidden gems — and not in the figurative sense. A California couple’s vacation took a fortuitous turn after they discovered a massive diamond at a state park. “I don’t even know what it’s worth yet,” Noreen Wredberg told Arkansas State Parks news of the ritzy...
Visitor finds 4.38-carat diamond at Arkansas park

MURFRESSBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When a California woman returns home from her visit to Arkansas, she will be carrying a bright, shiny souvenir. During a recent visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay, Calif., found a 4.38-carat yellow diamond. It is the largest diamond...
