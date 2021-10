After the critical and commercial success of 2012’s Skyfall, expectations were soaring for the latest Bond adventure, Spectre. Whether or not it meets those lofty standards probably depends upon your affinity for the franchise. General audiences attracted to the simple, action-driven engines of Daniel Craig’s previous efforts will be disappointed by the methodical pacing. Disciples of Bond, however, will love director Sam Mendes’ tribute to the franchise’s more classical elements. Spectre succeeds as a complete story rather than standing on the shoulders of innovative set pieces. Not only is it Craig’s best Bond film, it’s the most definitive artistic statement on the super-spy since On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO