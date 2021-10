Some heated comments at a virtual public hearing on congestion pricing for New York City. There were some heated comments Friday at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s virtual public hearing on congestion pricing for New York City. Some spoke in favor of the plan to raise tolls in order to fund improvements at the MTA, but others were flat-out opposed. Among those testifying were New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-5th) and Ron Simoncini of the newly formed Fair Congestion Pricing Alliance. Commuting costs, according to Gottheimer, would increase to $31 a day.

