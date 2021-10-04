CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UT researcher uses computer-learning to help solve riddles of IBD

By By Ishan Manandhar / Special to the Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

Robots are machines trained to perform specific actions from instructions that we give them.

Likewise, machine learning allows computer models (algorithms) to predict outcomes based on how well they learn from data we give them. Machine learning has advanced tremendously in many healthcare-related areas in recent years, including early diagnosis, discovery of new medical procedures, and improved treatment.

The data given to computer models are from various sources such as medical records, clinical tests, and laboratory experiments. Computers with machine learning algorithms are given data along with learning instructions called training data. Then, the trained computer model uses its learning experience from the training data to give you decisions on a set of real data. What actually happens here? Like humans, the machine is programmed to learn from its past experience.

Our research laboratory at the College of Medicine and Life Sciences has been exploring if the diagnosis of Inflammatory Bowel Syndrome (IBD) could be made easier and more reliably. IBD affects our gastrointestinal tract with symptoms such as bloody diarrhea, stomach pain, weight loss and fatigue. When left untreated, IBD can lead to life-threatening complications.

The traditional clinical diagnosis of IBD involves procedures such as endoscopy, colonoscopy, and blood tests which can be time-consuming, painful, and invasive. IBD has two main subtypes which are Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. It is important for the IBD subtype to be correctly diagnosed in the patient for proper treatment and cure. Currently, there are many gaps in knowledge for accurate diagnosis of IBD subtype. Oftentimes, one IBD subtype can be mistaken for the other subtype or even with other diseases that share common symptoms.

Furthermore, the exact cause of IBD is still a matter of debate to researchers and clinicians. The complex nature of IBD has resulted in a burden on patients and the healthcare system. Therefore, we sought to train machines, requiring just stool samples from you, to diagnose if you have IBD, and if so, which subtype.

How has my research integrated machine learning to help with IBD diagnosis? We applied a popular machine learning technique called supervised learning. To do this, we selected five supervised machine learning algorithms and trained them using training data that have already been labeled. Algorithms can be compared to students. Different learning algorithms have different learning abilities, as do students. In supervised learning, students must study to learn what they are being taught. Like students, each learning algorithm will keep studying the training data until they are ready to give their best answers to the test questions.

Why do our machine learning algorithms only need stool samples from a patient to diagnose IBD? Our intestinal tract is home to trillions and trillions of very tiny creatures called microbes.

There are various kinds of microbes residing in our gut known as gut microbiota. Bacteria is one of the groups of microbes that are in our gut and has a profound effect on our health. We now know the composition of normal gut microbiota through their DNA sequences present in human stool samples, because of greatly advanced technology over the past few years.

The data of DNA sequences of gut microbiota is called microbiome data. The use of microbiome data to understand complex diseases is of increasing interest in biomedical research. The microbiome data used in our research was obtained from the American Gut Project which is an ongoing project that collects human stool samples from many countries.

It is now well known that any changes in the composition of gut microbiota are related to various diseases. For example, studies have discovered that changes in gut microbiota contributes to IBD. We have used a machine learning approach for the clinical diagnosis of IBD and its subtypes, using gut microbiome data from stool samples.

The focus of our research was to identify IBD patients from healthy people and also to identify the subtype of IBD in IBD positive patients. We successfully identified the distinct group of microbes that were increased in individuals diagnosed with IBD compared to healthy individuals. Furthermore, the gut microbiome of patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis each showed distinct types of microbes. Moreover, the high accuracy of our models indicates the promising potential of our machine learning approach for correct and efficient diagnosis of different types of IBD.

Now, our focus is to further improve the performance of our models by introducing more advanced techniques of machine learning. We are optimistic that one day machine learning will help to diagnose IBD, as well as the subtype of IBD, in the clinic without requiring any complex and painful procedures.

Ishan Manandhar is a Ph.D. student in the Molecular Medicine track at the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences Biomedical Science Program. He is doing his research in the laboratory of Dr. Bina Joe in the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology. For more information, contact Ishan.Manandhar@rockets.utoledo.edu or visit utoledo.edu/med/grad/ .

