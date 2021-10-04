CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Report: 1 fatally stabbed in fight between Florida roommates

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cGQwJP600

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — One man was killed and two others injured when a fight broke out among roommates near Orlando, officials said.

The men, all in their 50s, began fighting on Sunday night at the home where they lived, Orange County Sheriff’s officials said.

All three men were stabbed during the fight, which left two of them with injuries not considered life-threatening, officials said.

The names of the roommates have not been released. No additional information was immediately available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Gunman at Florida VA hospital sentenced to 16-plus years

MIAMI (AP) — A double amputee veteran who opened fire at a Florida hospital, injuring a doctor, was sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison on Friday. Larry Ray Bon was at a Veterans Affairs hospital emergency room in West Palm Beach in 2019 when he became frustrated and grabbed a gun in his wheelchair and began firing. A doctor tried to tackle him and was shot in the neck, but eventually wrestled the gun away from Bon. The doctor was severely injured, but survived.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

2 arrested in Springfield shooting that killed 17-year-old

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been arrested in a Springfield shooting that killed a 17-year-old and wounded a second victim. Thirty-year-old Antonio Meanus, of Springfield, was charged Friday with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of 17-year-old I’Shon Dunham. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

7 arrested, 4 officers hurt in homeless camp skirmish

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Seven protesters were arrested and four police officers were injured Friday during a skirmish at a Kalamazoo homeless camp on Friday. Two days after police cleared people out of the camp and after signs were posted warning that trespassing enforcement would begin at noon at noon Friday, activists were present when officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrived and told everybody to leave.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Associated Press

Footage of police chokehold released after media challenge

DENVER (AP) — Body camera footage released Friday in the case of police officer accused of using a chokehold during an arrest shows him putting his arm around a man’s neck and holding it there for about 10 seconds shortly after handcuffing him. While holding the standing man around his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roommates#Ap
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

604K+
Followers
326K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy