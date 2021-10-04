CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC Vegas 38 Recap & DWCS Betting Guide (Son of Eckabod) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.78)

By MMA Gambling Podcast
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC Vegas 38 Recap & DWCS Betting Guide (Son of Eckabod) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.78) The Mediocre Boys (Jeff Fox & Gumby Vreeland) finally return after a long hot streak with mediocre results at UFC Vegas 38. Not the greatest results with their picks, but at least Jeff won. The boys break down the mediocre event and debate the use of video replay in the sport. Then, they move on to where the real money is made – Tuesday nights. Gumby is ‘The Contender Series Soothsayer’ and he gives out his picks for this week’s Dana White’s Contender Series event. LFG!!

www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Comments / 0

Related
basketballinsiders.com

LeBron James celebrates 8-year wedding anniversary with Savannah

Los Angeles Lakers small forward and 17-time All-Star LeBron James celebrated his 8-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday with his wife, Savannah. From LeBron’s Instagram account, he posted a photo of their 2013 wedding ceremony in San Diego, California. The couple got married on September 14, 2013 at the Capella chapel in the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
hotnewhiphop.com

ESPN Removes Jay Williams From "NBA Countdown"

ESPN is undergoing a massive overhaul of its basketball coverage. Since audio of long-time NBA reporter and The Jump host, Rachel Nichols, using disparaging language while talking about former ESPN employee, Maria Taylor, surfaced a couple months ago, the network has been scrambling to solve their basketball issue. Removing Nichols...
NBA
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Officially Signs Another Former WWE Star

Pen to paper. AEW has done a lot of good things since its inception less than three years ago. Possibly the most important thing, at least in the eyes of wrestlers, is offer a new place for talent to go. It has been missing for a long time now and AEW has filled a role. That is on display again, as another former WWE star has been signed to a contract with AEW.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Returning To The Company Soon?

It’s been an interesting year for wrestling as fans have seen a lot of big returns. They say that anything can happen in professional wrestling, and you never know when another name could return. It was reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Alberto Del Rio has been telling...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma Gambling
FanSided

UFC Vegas 38: Krzystof Jotko had ‘oh shit’ moment with first kick (Video)

Krzystof Jotko fought through a nagging injury to earn a split decision win. Krzystof Jotko rebounded in a big way by earning a split decision victory against Misha Cirkunov at UFC Vegas 38 from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. Jotko went into the fight having won three out of his last four bouts, including a unanimous decision win against Eryk Anders in that stretch.
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Returning To The Ring For First Time In Over A Year

One more time? Every now and then, a wrestler may have to take some time away from the ring for one reason or another. This could be anything from an injury to some kind of storyline issue, but sometimes it is something that has nothing to do with wrestling. That is the case with a current WWE star, but it seems that she will be getting back in the ring rather soon.
WWE
MMAmania.com

UFC 266 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 5): Nick Diaz, Alex Volkanovski grab the mic

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stars Nick Diaz, Robbie Lawler, Alex Volkanovski, Brian Ortega, Valentina Shevchenko and Lauren Murphy as they pick up the microphones in episode six of the UFC 266 “Embedded” video blogs. LIVE! Stream UFC 266 Here. CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena with...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NFL Week 3 Player Prop Bets | NFL Propcast (Ep. 10)

NFL Week 3 Player Prop Bets | (Ep. 10) The NFL Propcast gets you ready for the NFL Weekend with their player prop bets. Munaf Manji and Dan Titus deep dive into the Sunday slate of games to find their best player prop bets. First, the guys recap the Thursday Night football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans. Munaf and Dan discuss their player props from the game.
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NFL Week 3 Recap And Monday Night Football Prop Bets (Ep. 1101)

NFL Week 3 Recap And Monday Night Football Prop Bets. The guys (@GamblingPodcast) recap a wild week three in the NFL. Ryan helps the crew get off the schneid by cashing the first lock with the MIA +4.5. They also grade the rookie QBs including Zach Wilson, Mac Jones and even Davis Mills. They close the show out with their favorite Monday Night Football prop bets for the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, including plays on Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders and Dallas Goedert.
NFL
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 38 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide for ‘Santos vs Walker’

Two of the most devastating knockout artists in mixed martial arts (MMA) do battle inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Oct. 2, 2021) when Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker headline the latest Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) show on ESPN+. UFC Vegas 38 will also see Kevin Holland look to reignite his career against the dangerous Kyle Daukaus, Niko Price trade leather with Alex Oliveira, and Krzysztof Jotko welcome Misha Cirkunov to the Middleweight division.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Krzysztof Jotko Outlasts Misha Cirkunov In Las Vegas – UFC Vegas 38 Results (Highlights)

Krzysztof Jotko did enough to secure the victory over Misha Cirkunov at UFC Vegas 38. The action emanated from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. A leg kick was there for Jotko. Cirkunov got Jotko down to the mat with the takedown but it was just for a split second. Cirkunov had Jotko’s back against the fence momentarily but he broke free. Nothing of significance landed for either man in the opening frame. They did tie up again near the end of the round.
UFC
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Trade Talks I SGPN Fantasy Football Podcast (Ep.31)

Welcome to Episode 31 of the SGPN Fantasy Football Podcast! This week, Rod Villagomez welcomes the newest name in the SGPN, Justin Mark to the show. Justin and Rod give you ten names that are among the most mentioned when it comes to trade talk. In what situation would you...
NFL
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 9/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey talk UFC 266, Anthony Joshua getting upset by Oleksandr Usyk, Brian Danielson’s debut match in AEW, more (97 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review UFC 266. Rick gives his thoughts on Anthony Joshua getting upset by Oleksandr Usyk. They give a preview of the upcoming UFC Fight Night, headlined by Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker, discuss Brian Danielson’s debut match in AEW, and close the show by reviewing the latest edition of “Dark Side of the Ring.”
WWE
Bloody Elbow

Drama on the scales! Three fighters miss weight for UFC Vegas 38 (video)

The UFC is back again this weekend with another show produced at their APEX facility in Las Vegas. The main event this time is an all-Brazilian affair with former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos meeting Johnny Walker. The co-main is Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus. The main card...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy