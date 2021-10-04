CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

South Carolina’s first female Episcopal bishop ordained

 4 days ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The first female bishop for the Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina has been ordained in Charleston.

WCIV-TV reports that Rev. Ruth Morse Woodliff-Stanley was ordained and consecrated as bishop on Saturday. She is the first woman to hold the position.

She will lead 31 churches in the Eastern half of South Carolina as bishop, representing over 7,500 members.

Woodliff-Stanley was raised and ordained in Mississippi. She previously served the Episcopal church in northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York and was vice president of a church building fund.

More than a dozen bishops from across the nation attended the ceremony.

Frank
4d ago

Matthew 23:3 So practice and observe whatever they tell you-but not what they do. For they preach, but do not practice.

