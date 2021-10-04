TRENDING NOW: Sleepy animals, dog plays with dolphin, Mystic belugas, pet teamwork

Misty is a gorgeous grey tabby cat who is patiently waiting on her purr-ect match at Providence Animal Center, in Media. She is front-paw declawed, and can often be cautious when meeting new people. She is often found lounging in a cozy spot, taking a cat nap, and will benefit from a quiet and calm home where she can feel most relaxed. Her friends at PAC describe her as “confident, sassy, and curious.” Someone loves her so much that they sponsored her adoption fee, which means her adoption is free to the right home. Visit her at Providence Animal Center soon – no appointment necessary. Misty is the packaged deal- she is spayed, microchipped, litterbox trained, and up-to-date on her vaccinations. If you would like to support a pet in Providence Animal Center’s care, like Misty, consider making a donation from their Amazon Wish List at ProvidenceAC.org/WishList.

MEDIA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO