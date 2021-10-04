CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

TRENDING NOW: Sleepy animals, dog plays with dolphin, Mystic belugas, pet teamwork

Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA puppy and a chick struggle to stay awake, a dog plays with a dolphin at a zoo, belugas love to get fed at the Mystic Aquarium, and 2 dogs and a cat work as a team. Those are the stories trending on Oct. 4.

www.wfsb.com

GraysHarborTalk

Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Maggie

Meet Maggie! She is a 1-year-old, 60-pound, German shepherd dog whose pristine coat makes her glamorous!. Maggie is a spunky, high-energy girl looking for someone to help her continue her basic training and leash manners. It is unknown how Maggie is with cats or livestock and would prefer to be the only dog in the household. She is a loving and smart girl who has a lot of energy. An active adult family would be her best fit, as she will require daily exercise. She enjoys going for walks, playing fetch in the yard, and tether ball. Previous German Shepherd experience, and a secure fenced yard are required.
SHELTON, WA
Star News

Pet of the Week: Greg is a great dog

Greg is a handsome man who is 12 years young and was taken to the shelter when his family moved. His owners had great things to say, including Greg being a good boy, a great family dog and loving every person he meets. Want to meet this sweetie? Email his human friend for more information at elaina.tancredi@gmail.com.
DFW Community News

Animal Shelter Pet of the Week

Come and adopt Rupert, our dashing goofball! He is a 1-year-old neutered male domestic short hair. He was abandoned, but that does not stop him from being an amazing cat with a very playful and affectionate personality. He is microchipped, fully vetted and just waiting for a family to call his own. Make.
homenewshere.com

Iliza Schlesinger Cries Happy Tears Meeting New Rescue Dog | The Dodo You Know Me Now Meet My Pet

When stand-up comedian @Iliza Shlesinger lost her beloved dog Blanche, she waited for a sign to adopt again — and then she met Tian Fu. This tiny, scared dog needed a forever home after being rescued from the meat trade, and Iliza cried happy tears knowing she was the one. Tian Fu was terrified of Iliza's husband at first, but now she melts in his lap every day and has the best life ❤️
One Green Planet

Pet Homelessness Isn’t Exclusive to Dogs and Cats — Why These Animals Need Homes Too

When we hear about pet homelessness, we often think about the millions of dogs and cats sitting in shelters. Approximately 3.4 million cats and 3.9 million dogs enter shelters every year, and of that number, approximately 2.7 million are euthanized in shelters annually. But dogs and cats aren’t the only animals that find themselves without a family or a place to call home.
vermontjournal.com

Featured Pets: small animals

If you are looking for a small animal, we have good news as we have several! We currently have seven lop mix rabbits. They are spayed and neutered and ready to have families to love them. We also have two male guinea pigs that are best friends and have to be adopted together. And we have the cutest tiny dwarf hamster. For more information, check them out on our Facebook page. To adopt one, fill out a rabbit application for any of these animals on our website.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Times Gazette

Dog Pound Pet of the Week

The Highland County Pound Pet of the Week is Taz, a brindle blonde with amber eyes. Even though he was surrendered by his owner, Taz remains a happy, playful guy, who is people and dog friendly. He loves attention, and with his unusual looks and engaging personality, he makes friends easily. This 1-year old, mixed-breed boy weighs 48 pounds and is already neutered. He’s just looking for a home and a playmate. To meet Taz, make an appointment with the dog warden by calling 937-393-8191.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Delaware County Daily Times

Providence Animal Center Pet of the Week: Misty

Misty is a gorgeous grey tabby cat who is patiently waiting on her purr-ect match at Providence Animal Center, in Media. She is front-paw declawed, and can often be cautious when meeting new people. She is often found lounging in a cozy spot, taking a cat nap, and will benefit from a quiet and calm home where she can feel most relaxed. Her friends at PAC describe her as “confident, sassy, and curious.” Someone loves her so much that they sponsored her adoption fee, which means her adoption is free to the right home. Visit her at Providence Animal Center soon – no appointment necessary. Misty is the packaged deal- she is spayed, microchipped, litterbox trained, and up-to-date on her vaccinations. If you would like to support a pet in Providence Animal Center’s care, like Misty, consider making a donation from their Amazon Wish List at ProvidenceAC.org/WishList.
MEDIA, PA
Shawnee News-Star

Pet Talk: Preparing herds, animals for disasters

Preparation is always key in any type of emergency response, but this is especially true when taking care of large animals in a disaster situation. Unlike household pets, which can usually be relatively quickly and easily transported, moving large animals can take time, which is usually in short supply during a disaster.
nonpareilonline.com

Oct. 5 Face of the Day: Mystic the dog

It’s raining cats, dogs and more at Midlands Humane Society right now, and Mystic the dog is just one pup hoping to find her forever home soon. Mystic is a 5-year-old Siberian husky who is currently available at Midlands. Shelter staff members say Mystic “is an energetic girl who loves everyone, “ and noted that “she can be an escape artist so she should be leashed or monitored closely when outside.”
petbusiness

The Dog-Spa Days of Pet Parenthood

It goes without saying that most pet parents understand that regular bathing helps keep canines clean and healthy. Today, similar to the human experience, dogs are now afforded more luxurious experiences at the groomers’, which more closely resemble spa treatments. Over time, pet parents have developed a preference for treating...
