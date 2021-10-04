CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont freed temporarily

By GLORIA CALVI, COLLEEN BARRY, JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press
Times Daily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSASSARI, Sardinia (AP) — Catalonia's former separatist leader Carles Puigdemont walked out of a Sardinian courthouse Monday after a judge delayed a decision on Spain's extradition request and said he was free to travel. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...

Rome trial opens for 4 members of Egyptian security forces

ROME (AP) — The trial of four high-ranking members of Egypt’s security forces opened Thursday without the Egyptians on hand to face charges that they were involved in the abduction, torture and killing in Cairo of an Italian doctoral student. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
WORLD
Reuters

Tunisia withdraws diplomatic passport of ex-leader as Western pressure mounts

TUNIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president on Thursday called one of his predecessors, Moncef Marzouki, an enemy of the country and withdrew his diplomatic passport after he demanded that France end its support for Tunisia under Kais Saied's leadership. Saied is under strong international pressure, especially from Western powers,...
WORLD
Reuters

Georgian ex-leader detained after returning to the country - TASS

MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Georgian law enforcement officers have detained former president and opposition politician Mikheil Saakashvili inside Georgia, TASS news agency cited Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili as saying on Friday on the eve of local elections. Saakashvili, who has been based in Ukraine, announced plans earlier this week...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Metro International

Returning home, Georgian ex-leader arrested after call for election protest

TBILISI (Reuters) -Georgian police on Friday arrested ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili in Georgia after the opposition politician returned to the country despite facing imprisonment and called for post-election street protests this weekend. Saakashvili, who had been living in Ukraine and was sentenced in absentia in Georgia in 2018, announced this week...
PROTESTS
AFP

Beaten Czech PM says ailing president promised him nomination

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Tuesday said the country's president had promised to nominate him to form a government at a Sunday meeting, shortly before the head of state was rushed to hospital. The claim came as politicians looked for ways to end the impasse brought on by President Milos Zeman's hospitalisation just when he is required to appoint a premier following elections. "When I talked to the president on Sunday, he said that when the moment comes, he will ask me," Babis told Czech TV. "It is up to me to accept or refuse," he said, adding he was also ready to go into opposition.
POLITICS
The Independent

Spain's national day salutes Columbus with little opposition

Pomp, pageantry and a grand military parade marked Spain’s national day ceremonies in Madrid on Tuesday, overshadowing protests against what some see as a misguided celebration of Spanish colonial history.Cavalry members escorted King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia to a platform where the royal couple watched more than 2,600 troops march along the flag-lined Paseo de la Castellana. The parade featured dozens of aircraft flying overhead and a 21-gun salute. A parachutist with a giant red-and-yellow Spanish flag attached to his ankle landed on the avenue, drawing cheers from the thousands of spectators.The Día de la Fiesta Nacional, also...
SOCIETY
Axios

Freed Venezuelan opposition leader sees hope for elections breakthrough

Venezuelan opposition leader Freddy Guevara has lost his freedom twice at the hands of Nicolás Maduro’s regime, but he now sees a "window of opportunity" to bring about free and fair elections. Why it matters: Guevara and other opposition delegates have been holding negotiations in Mexico with officials from Maduro's...
POLITICS
whbl.com

Georgian ex-leader says he is back home despite jail threat, authorities deny

TBILISI (Reuters) – Georgian ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili told his supporters on Friday he was back in Georgia despite facing the threat of prison and urged them to vote for the opposition at a weekend election, but the ruling party accused him of faking his return. Saakashvili, who has been based...
POLITICS
