Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont freed temporarily

A notorious former police chief whose revelations have shaken Spain's elite to the core, said Wednesday he had been treated like public enemy number one as he went on trial for blackmail and corruption. "They haven't treated me like a suspected criminal, they've treated me like an enemy that needs to be destroyed," complained Jose Manuel Villarejo in remarks to the press before taking the stand on the first day of a massive espionage trial involving 27 people. "In this country, when someone is a nuisance, they annihilate and destroy them, unfortunately making use of institutions as serious as the justice system," said Villarejo, turned up to Spain's top criminal court wearing a dark beret and sunglasses. The 70-year-old is accused of having secretly recorded conversations with the rich and powerful to either blackmail or discredit them on behalf of other prestigious clients.

