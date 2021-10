The fall high school rodeo season concluded over the weekend in Big Piney with some sharp performances once again from the cowboys and cowgirls. For the ladies in the barrel racing, Yoder's Haiden Thompson won Saturday's session with a time of 16.56.0and the Sunday winner was Jordan Morman of Gillette in 16.56.8. Thompson who is the defending national champion in the goat tying won Saturday's perf in that event in 6.75 and also placed first on Sunday with a clocking of 6.43. Thompson by the way placed 4th in the breakaway roping in the first go and the in that event in the 2nd go. The Saturday winner of the breakaway was Kasey Carr of Jackson on 2.26 and backed that up with a win on Sunday in 2.51. In the pole bending, Rayne Grant of Wheatland won both sessions with a 20.509 on Saturday and 19.864 on Sunday.

BIG PINEY, WY ・ 22 HOURS AGO