The Teenagers In Those Horror Movies Deserved To DIE!

It really feels as though fans might be divided on whether or not Oculus was a worthy horror movie since it was mostly about cerebral horror and not as much about the visceral aspect of it. The thing about horror though is that too much of one style or the other is bound to alienate some fans even if it satisfies others. Oculus had a lot of very interesting visuals since the mirrors for eyes was a creepy way to set things up and the whole idea of the mirror being used as a catalyst for the horror was also interesting. But somewhere along the line, this movie tripped up in a big way since it started to drag in a very big way even as the terror attempted to ramp up. When a moviegoer can roll their eyes and become impatient with a horror movie it’s evident that the story has kind of hit a snag, if not a very big stopping point since some of the most pulse-pounding horror movies keep people on the edge of their seat and gripping their armrests as their rational mind needs something to hold onto in order to remind itself that this is just a movie.

