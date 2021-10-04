Essexville FD Gets New Chief
(source: Bangor Township Fire Department) A Bangor township fire sergeant is taking on a new role in Essexville. Don Middleton has accepted the chief’s position at the Essexville Fire Department. Middleton has around 43 years experience with Bangor Township. He has served as a firefighter, command officer, instructor, and technical rescue team member. Chief Middleton has also served as a community corrections officer, dive, and marine patrol team member with the Bay County Sheriff’s Department.www.wsgw.com
Comments / 0