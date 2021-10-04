Chaney High School – Mrs. Dooley – 12th Grade

Tator tot hotdish, a dinner roll, and a cookie are on the menu for the October 13 free community dinner. Make meal reservations by noon on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Phone or email the church office. Leave a clear message with your name, the number of meals requested and your phone number. If asking for delivery, include your address. These free meals are served on the second Wednesday of each month from September through May. The pandemic has made it necessary to restrict the routine to drive-through and delivery only for now. Please remain in your vehicle when picking up orders at the Lutheran Center, between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. on the 13th. If you bring an item for the local food shelves, just drop it off when you pick up your meals or give it to the delivery driver. Items donated will be shared with the Cannon Falls and Red Wing food shelf organizations.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO