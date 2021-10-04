CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Chaney High School – Mrs. Dooley – 12th Grade

WYTV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Dooley, 12th grade teacher at Chaney High School, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you a...

www.wytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Artman Elementary School – Mrs. Cowart – 1st Grade

Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Cowart, 1st grade teacher at Artman Elementary School, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you a...
EDUCATION
WYTV.com

Austintown Intermediate School – Mrs. Herndon – 3rd Grade

Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Herndon, 3rd grade teacher at Austintown Intermediate School, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you a...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Herald Community Newspapers

Herald Head of the Class: Sara Perrone, East Rockaway Junior Senior High School, Grade 9 English

My mother is a teacher, and our weekly field trips to the library inspired my love of reading. From a young age, I've always been intrigued as to how authors use language for a purpose. I've always wanted to share that love of language and reading with others--for them to see how the power of a story and words can shape and transform our beliefs.
EAST ROCKAWAY, NY
nbc11news.com

Sixth-grade dancer at Bookcliff Middle School achieves recognition

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A student at Bookcliff Middle School is making history as the first in School District 51 to be formally identified as a “Gifted Student in the Area of Dance.”. Sixth-grade Kaitlynn Olds has worked with the D51 Department of Gifted and Talented Education for two...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Chaney
Person
Jim Rome
WYTV.com

Boardman students ‘build’ a better homecoming with special project

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman High School Industrial Arts Program is busy this week in woodshop class building a better homecoming dance. Last year, the event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year, it’s back but will be in the gym to allow for better social distancing for the 700 guests, and students will have to wear masks.
BOARDMAN, OH
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Fifth-grade section at Brook Park School in quarantine

An entire fifth-grade section at Brook Park School in LaGrange Park has been placed on a 14-day quarantine after three students in the class tested positive for COVID-19 last week. “We shut down a fifth grade classroom on Friday,” said District 95 Superintendent Mark Kuzniewski, who declined to say which...
RIVERSIDE, IL
Alliance Review

Kent State honors Alliance native's efforts at fundraising, engagement

An Alliance native who heads up a key Kent State University alumni effort has been honored by the school. Robert E. Ross, a member of the college’s Class of 1970, recently received the Kent State Advocacy Award. The Lake Forest, Illinois resident is an alumni of Alliance High School, and attained a marketing degree at Kent State.
ALLIANCE, OH
Anniston Star

Sylacauga City Schools students in grades 2-8 shine in recent testing.

SYLACAUGA — Test scores released by the Alabama State Department of Education this week show Sylacauga City Schools students meet or exceed the state average in fifth-, sixth- and eighth-grade English and fifth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade Math, with eighth-graders exceeding the state average in all categories. The Alabama Comprehensive Assessment...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pledge Of Allegiance#Classroom#Daybreak#Chaney High School#Wytv
Kankakee Daily Journal

St. Anne Grade School Board revisits stance on mask mandate

ST. ANNE — The St. Anne Grade School District 256 School Board took no action Monday on an item to reconsider the district’s enforcement of the state mask mandate. The school is currently requiring masks; previously, the board had voted to make masks optional in defiance of Gov. JB Pritzker’s executive order.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
WDTN

Valley View Schools to temporarily send 4th grade home for remote learning

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Valley View Local Schools plans to temporarily send its fourth grade class home for remote learning after a “rapid and significant increase” in students absences in that grade. Students in fourth grade will be at home starting Thursday, Sept. 30, until Monday, Oct. 4. Though classes...
GERMANTOWN, OH
myklgr.com

Redwood Valley Middle School to increase masking mandate to eighth grade on Thursday

Redwood Valley Middle School will be going to a kindergarten through eighth grade mask mandate starting Thursday. It all began several weeks ago with a spike in reported COVID cases in the sixth grade. The numbers were reported to the Minnesota Department of Health, which recommended additional mitigations in the middle school. Superintendent Becky Cselovszki told KLGR that school staff thought masking sixth graders would be the least restrictive mitigation for the middle school as a whole.
EDUCATION
vermilionathletics.org

After School Tennis Camp for kids in Grades K-8

The VHS Tennis teams are having an After School Tennis Camp for Boys & Girls in Grades K-8. Beginning players are welcome. Forms will be in the VHS main office. VHS tennis players will be camp counselors. Please contact Coach Anders 440-371-1328 with questions. First 40 Boys and Girls Club...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
pasadenanow.com

Westridge School: 9th & 10th Grade W.O.L.F. Retreats Come to Campus

Westridge School’s 9th and 10th grade retreats kicked off this week with an action-packed day filled with outdoor team bonding activities led by the Wilderness Outdoor Leadership Foundation (W.O.L.F.). Students in each grade had a chance to get to know their classmates better outside of the classroom setting through a series of fun teambuilding exercises and games such as a partner trust walk, bubble wars, blind tank, and “acid river.”
PASADENA, CA
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Vasa Column: Reunion held for Vasa School 8th-grade class of 1965

Tator tot hotdish, a dinner roll, and a cookie are on the menu for the October 13 free community dinner. Make meal reservations by noon on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Phone or email the church office. Leave a clear message with your name, the number of meals requested and your phone number. If asking for delivery, include your address. These free meals are served on the second Wednesday of each month from September through May. The pandemic has made it necessary to restrict the routine to drive-through and delivery only for now. Please remain in your vehicle when picking up orders at the Lutheran Center, between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. on the 13th. If you bring an item for the local food shelves, just drop it off when you pick up your meals or give it to the delivery driver. Items donated will be shared with the Cannon Falls and Red Wing food shelf organizations.
EDUCATION
KMPH.com

Middle school axes 'F' from its grading scale to create 'equitable grading practices'

WASHINGTON (TND) — A middle school in Minnesota is now grading students differently, reportedly in order to implement “equitable grading practices.”. In a video released on YouTube by Sunrise Park Middle School, located in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, officials indicated that the middle school would no longer be using “F’s” as part of its grading scale.
EDUCATION
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mitchell High Animal Science Class Host 3rd Grade Visit

On October 1st, Mr. Huggins, Mitchell High School Animal Science 1 CTE class hosted Mrs. Crain’s 3rd grade class from Deyton Elementary. The 3rd grade class has been reading Charlotte’s Web and wanted to come see some live pigs housed at the Mitchell high school as part of the CTE program. Each of the students got to pet one of the 2 month old piglets and they all took turns asking questions. It was a great opportunity for the young students to learn about how pigs are raised and cared for in this program and on farms. After a tour of the MHS Barn, the 3rd grade students had lunch on campus and then were able to pick out pumpkins that were provided by Mr. Grant Sparks before returning to Deyton Elementary.
ANIMALS
hometownfocus.us

News from Eveleth-Gilbert Senior High – Grades 9-12

The Eveleth-Gilbert High School would like to welcome back all new and returning students, as well as their families. It is going to be an incredible year of learning and opportunity!. Here is one example in Mr. Strasser’s class, Science Topics, of many educational opportunities happening at the Eveleth-Gilbert Campus.
GILBERT, MN
WYTV.com

Mineral Ridge High School – Mr. McNamara – 11th Grade

Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mr. McNamara, 11th grade teacher at Mineral Ridge High School, for having his class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
WYTV.com

Mineral Ridge High School – Mr. Merola – 9th Grade

Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mr. Merola, 9th grade teacher at Mineral Ridge High School, for having his class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy