Netflix’s Half-Hearted Thriller “Intrusion” Ending Explained

If you haven’t noticed, Netflix has been preparing for the upcoming Halloween season by releasing a new thriller film for viewers every week. Last week, Intrusion was the latest film in the streaming service’s arsenal that landed in the coveted Top 10 spot which is what actually motivated me to watch the movie. However, since its release, the film has received a lukewarm reception. While some claim that it’s just your average thriller with no bells or whistles others believe the movie is complete trash. Is this film worth a watch? Check out our breakdown of Intrusion and what happens at the end.