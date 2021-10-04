CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Will technology solve education inequality?

By Hugo Aguirre
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Harvard analyst, Deval Patrick, truthfully pointed out once: “When there’s inequity in learning, it’s usually baked into life.”. The quality of education we receive as children and young adults directly impacts the quality of life we enjoy later. A good education allows us to work, develop and ultimately live a more secure and happier life. Receiving an inadequate education, on the other hand, can significantly hinder our personal development.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

New educational technology now part of Zion Bethalto’s curriculum

Students and teachers at Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto, Illinois, are benefitting from the recent installation of ActivPanel Titanium™ interactive displays from Promethean® in five classrooms. Three of the displays are mobile and can be moved to other classrooms and locations in the school. In addition to use for daily lessons...
EDUCATION
Ted

Redesigning instruction and addressing inequities: 6 TED-Ed Innovative Educators share their learnings

Earlier this year, alumni of the TED-Ed Innovative Educator (TIE) program embarked on their respective Innovation Project journeys – uniting their myriad gifts and experiences to tackle global issues in education. TIEs started the process by developing four Opportunity Statements based on problems they wanted to address in education right now. Those are:
EDUCATION
CoinTelegraph

DAOs can solve important dilemmas but more education is required

Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) have been a contentious issue in the blockchain and cryptocurrency world for a while now. From their early days as seen in the case of the Slock.it the German startup that brought about The DAO, to current iterations, DAOs have the potential to make or break the crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi) industry, and education will be a deciding factor.
EDUCATION
connectcre.com

Technology to Play a Larger Post-COVID Role in Higher Education Construction

Post pandemic, the future of education will likely be a hybrid of online/offline instruction. However, students will still rely on colleges for housing, study space, services and Internet access. Colleges are upgrading student unions and services buildings including Orange Coast College which selected C.W. Driver Companies to build a 153,000-square-foot...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deval Patrick
rice.edu

Rice University’s OpenStax welcomes nine new educational technology partners

HOUSTON – (Oct. 7, 2021) – OpenStax, Rice University’s educational technology initiative offering free and flexible textbooks and other resources, has added nine new technology partners to its OpenStax Ally program. The companies offer a wide range of technologies, from business simulation software to on-demand live tutoring. Their platforms will...
HOUSTON, TX
Chalkbeat

Teacher PD: Indiana hopes its free online lab will be hub for learning

After the pandemic forced teachers suddenly into online learning, many looked on the Web to find and share ideas for teaching. | LeoPatrizi / Getty Images. In the wake of COVID closing school doors in March 2020, Lena Darnay found teachers — over 2,500 of them — flocking to a Facebook group she moderated to share ideas for online learning.
INDIANA STATE
waghostwriter.com

WA’s new computer technician Brian Day to solve your technology problems

Brian Day is very excited for his first year as the new computer technician at Westford Academy. Q: As a computer technician, what does your job entail?. A: Supporting students with Chromebooks, with repairs, manning the loaner desk when students forget their Chromebooks, or if they have any problems with their device, going around to fix issues with computer hardware, Wi-Fi issues, or computer issues.
WESTFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Inequality#Bilingual Education#Education System#Inequalities#Harvard
Record-Journal

Students may be eligible for pandemic-related benefits

For the 2021-22 academic year, Berlin Public Schools has opted to participate in the Seamless Summer Option of the National School Lunch Program. Therefore, all student meals offered will be free of charge. However, in order to determine if students are eligible for other benefits such as Pandemic Electronic Benefit...
BERLIN, CT
lcsedu.net

P-EBT Update for the 2021-22 School Year

The federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program will operate under new eligibility guidelines for the current school year and benefits will only be issued on a case-by-case basis to students who meet specific criteria, as defined by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). What does this mean for...
EDUCATION
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
ELON University

Periclean Scholars serve as common reading peer-educators addressing racial inequality

During the fall semester, the Periclean Scholars Class of 2024 has been busy engaging with antiracist writing and thinking, and serving as peer-educators across multiple campus spaces. Along with their faculty mentor, Associate Professor of philosophy Shannon Lundeen, the Class of 2024 will spend the next three years continuing to educate themselves about the history and mechanisms of structural racism and racial inequality, as well as envisioning and executing a project to promote social change in partnership with community members and organizations in Alamance County.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Harvard Health

Fighting inequities in medical education, health care

Victor Lopez-Carmen, a third-year student at Harvard Medical School, is used to being the first, the only, or at least among the few. An enrolled member of the Crow Creek Sioux tribe, Lopez-Carmen is the first in his tribal nation to attend medical school and one of two Native American students in his class. And recently, he became the first Native American student at Harvard Medical School to receive a Herbert W. Nickens Medical Student Scholarship for his efforts to fight inequities in medical education and health care.
EDUCATION
TechRadar

TechRadar

14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy