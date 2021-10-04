Will technology solve education inequality?

During the fall semester, the Periclean Scholars Class of 2024 has been busy engaging with antiracist writing and thinking, and serving as peer-educators across multiple campus spaces. Along with their faculty mentor, Associate Professor of philosophy Shannon Lundeen, the Class of 2024 will spend the next three years continuing to educate themselves about the history and mechanisms of structural racism and racial inequality, as well as envisioning and executing a project to promote social change in partnership with community members and organizations in Alamance County.

