New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Trailer Looks Grim for One Major Character [Watch]

We’re exactly one month away from the premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 4, Outsiders. But it can’t come soon enough. There are too many questions to be answered after that helluva cliffhanger in the Season 3 finale. We don’t know who lives and who dies, especially after people shoot John on the side of the road and he starts bleeding out. And let’s not forget Kayce caught in a gunfight or Beth’s office exploding because of a mysterious explosive. All we know, based on the Season 4 trailer, is that Rip finds John bleeding out and tells him, “Don’t you die on me.”

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO