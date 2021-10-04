Tales of Luminaria Character Trailer #11 Introduces the Not-so-Elderly Archaeologist Raoul
The official Twitter account for the newest upcoming mobile entry in the Tales franchise, Tales of Luminaria, has shared the title’s eleventh character introduction trailer. This brief 1-minute trailer showcases Raoul, described as “A suspicious archaeologist who is constantly picked on, despite being the oldest.” He’s only 31 so he isn’t really all that old, but having party members that aren’t teenagers is always refreshing.noisypixel.net
