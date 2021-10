I have the DNS Security Service and it is set to sinkhole various malicious domains, including newly registered ones. The problem is that our on-premise spam filter tries to do lookups against the sending domain when we receive email, and I believe that the lookups for the MX records and maybe TXT records, etc. My anti-Spyware policy is set to sinkhole newly registered domains. We found that all DNS lookups against the sending domain were returning zero results. Kind of like the action is block instead of sinkhole.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO