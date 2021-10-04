Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Gansler Announces Key Endorsements In Frederick
One endorsement is from a Frederick County State Senator. Frederick, MD (KB) Maryland gubernatorial candidate Doug Gansler announced key endorsements in Frederick on Friday. “We met at the future site of the Frederick conference center, right down on Carroll Creek, and I was fortunate and honored to pick up the endorsement of Senator Ron Young, Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak, Board of Education member Brad Young,” said Gansler.www.wfmd.com
