CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Pharmacy chains in Ohio will face trial over their role in the opioid crisis

By Brian Mann
kazu.org
 4 days ago

A civil trial begins today in a federal court in Cleveland, Ohio, over the opioid crisis. Name-brand pharmacy chains, including CVS and Walmart, are being sued. The Walton Family Foundation, created by the founders of Walmart, is a sponsor of NPR. We still cover Walmart like any company. And NPR...

www.kazu.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Derrick

Attorneys: Pharmacy companies blameless for opioid crisis

CLEVELAND (AP) — There is no evidence that retail pharmacy chains contributed to the opioid crisis that is raging in two Ohio counties outside Cleveland, attorneys for three of the companies said during opening statements on Tuesday. Lake and Trumbull counties have sued CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Giant Eagle in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) —  The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have...
BUSINESS
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
Land Line Media

Arkansas trucking company owner sentenced for meth ring

An Arkansas man was sentenced for his role in methamphetamine drug ring, proceeds from which were laundered through a trucking business called Prudent Transport. Termaine Ontario Slaughter, 36, of Parkin, Ark., was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison and five years supervised release in an Arkansas federal court. Slaughter must also forfeit several firearms and five vehicles, including four over-the-road trucks used by Prudent Transport and a Dodge Challenger.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Pharmacies#Lawsuits#Drugstore#Npr#Giant Eagle#Loyola Law School
southarkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Payments Now Heading Your Way

Federal stimulus checks have been issued throughout different states to assist American households with their rising costs. For low- and middle-income families, these monetary advantages provide a cash boost and instant assistance. A fourth stimulus check may be on your way, depending on where you reside. Government authorities and legislators...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

In Undercover Video, Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity "Probably Better"

Pfizer scientists agreed that naturally acquired immunity from COVID-19 is better than getting vaccinations in a recently shown undercover video released by Project Veritas. Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010 with the goal of "investigating and exposing corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy