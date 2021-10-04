2021 CCO “COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD LUNCHEON” DATE SET FOR OCTOBER 20, 2021At BALLY’S-EVANSVILLE

CCO “COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARDS” LUNCHEON DATE SET FOR OCTOBER 20, 2021 At BALLY’S-EVANSVILLE. THIS YEAR “CCO OUTSTANDING COMMUNITY SERVICES AWARD” WINNERS ARE:. Senator Vaneta Becker is an amazing lady who was born to serve those in need. Many people have watched this State Senator create legislation that takes on poverty and discrimination. She is not your typical self-assured and flamboyant know-it-all politician. Senator Becker is a laid-back and likable political leader known to take on legislative challenges by researching the subject and turning the information into a common-sense approach to debating information that forces needed change.on the Chamber floor.