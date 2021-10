The Michigan Retailers Association has released its report on sales in August, finding they were slightly up for the month. 64% of Michigan retailers reported an increase in sales over July, while 24% reported a sales decline, and 12% reported no change. Looking ahead, 55% of retailers predict their sales will continue to rise through November, but 26% expect a sales decline. 19% think there will be no change. Retailers are looking forward to the holiday season now that the back to school boost is over. The Michigan Retailers Association told us more:

RETAIL ・ 13 DAYS AGO