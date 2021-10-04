The Indiana State Archives Launches the Research Indiana Indexes
The expanded Indiana Digital Archives has a new home! Now called the Research Indiana Indexes, the site includes over 1.36 million names and entries and can be found on the Indiana State Archives’ website at www.in.gov/iara/services-for-public/search-archives-holdings. The site allows users to search the names of Hoosiers indexed in the Indiana State Archives’ historic collection, spanning more than two hundred years. To go directly to the name search index click here.city-countyobserver.com
Comments / 0