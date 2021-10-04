Nobel Prize awarded to two U.S. scientists for discovery of receptors of temperature, touch

Germany's Benjamin List and David MacMillan of the United States on Wednesday won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction, the jury said.
The duo was awarded "for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction: organocatalysis. This has had a great impact on pharmaceutical research, and has made chemistry greener," the Nobel Committee said.
List and MacMillan, both 53, will share the 10-million-kronor ($1.1-million, one-million-euro) prize.
MacMillan is a professor at Princeton University in the US, while List is a director at the Max Planck Institute in Germany.
