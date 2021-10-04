ELLSWORTH SELECTED “COMMUNITY SERVICES AWARDS” MASTER OF CEREMONY
ELLSWORTH SELECTED CCO 2021 “COMMUNITY SERVICES AWARDS” MASTER OF CEREMONY. The City-County Observer is excited to announce that Brad Ellsworth the former Vanderburgh County Sheriff’, past member of the U.S. House of Representatives and CenterPoint Energy Director Of Local Government And Community Affairs-Indiana will be the Master Of Ceremony for the City-County Observer “Community Services Award” 2021 luncheon to be held on October 20, 2021, at Bally’s -Evansville.city-countyobserver.com
