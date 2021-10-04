New Protections For Domestic Violence Victims
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to remind everyone of the resources available for victims of abuse. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe intimate partner physical violence at some point in their lives. According to the Evansville Police Department, there are more than 5,500 calls and incident reports related to domestic violence in the city every year.city-countyobserver.com
