CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Japan counts on Asian market to help shift to green energy

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJsB7_0cGQprwF00

Japan is focusing on its neighbors in Asia as it hopes to take a leadership role in the growing push to reduce emissions, having earmarked $10 billion to help the region speed up the move away from fossil fuels.

The Economy and Industry Ministry hosted the first "Asia green growth partnership” meeting Monday, bringing together more than 20 nations, including Thailand and India, as well as the U.S., Australia and countries in the Middle East.

“There are a variety of energy transition pathways in each country. It is most effective to make efforts according to each country’s economic, social and energy situation and technological capabilities,” said Hiroshi Kajiyama, the outgoing minister, with the Cabinet reshuffle being held about the same time as the meeting.

He stressed the importance of various options, "such as nuclear power, hydrogen and ammonia, to promote energy transitions in a realistic way.”

The meeting was held online because of COVID-19 restrictions. Japan hopes it will be an annual gathering, with the goal of helping nations meet the Paris accord on climate change. The goal of the Paris accord is to cap global temperature rise at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by 2100.

A ministry official told The Associated Press the effort to get Asia on board helps Japan’s energy transition in the long run because that would mean a bigger market in that sector, which Japan sees as critical. Asian nations will be free to develop their own solutions, he said, speaking on customary condition of anonymity.

The minister's statement that there is no “single pathway to carbon neutrality” echoes the views of the International Energy Agency, based in Paris, which also took part in Monday’s meeting.

China was invited but is not taking part, citing the recent national holidays.

Japan has among the world’s highest per capita emissions, although experts say it holds potential in making a shift to renewable energy because of its natural environment and technological prowess.

Japan remains more than 80% dependent on fossil fuels but ranks third in the world in solar power generation capacity after China and the U.S., according to IEA data.

Experts are warning the world continues to heat up, despite various nations’ emissions targets. Last year, Japan pledged to become carbon neutral, achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Resource-poor Japan includes nuclear power in its energy mix plans, although some nuclear plants remain offline after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

———

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

India staring at power crisis with coal stocks down to days

An energy crisis is looming over India as coal supplies grow perilously low, adding to challenges for a recovery in Asia’s third largest economy after it was wracked by the pandemic. Supplies across the majority of coal-fired power plants in India have dwindled to just days worth of stock.Federal Power Minister R. K. Singh told the Indian Express newspaper this week that he was bracing for a “trying five to six months.” “I can’t say I am secure … With less than three days of stock, you can’t be secure,” Singh said. The shortages have stoked fears of potential...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Energy Market#Asian#Cabinet#The Associated Press
WTHI

A global energy crisis is coming. There's no quick fix

Astronomical increases in natural gas prices. Skyrocketing coal costs. Predictions of $100 oil. A global energy crunch caused by weather and a resurgence in demand is getting worse, stirring alarm ahead of the winter, when more energy is needed to light and heat homes. Governments around the world are trying to limit the impact on consumers, but acknowledge they may not be able to prevent bills spiking.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

No bailouts for energy companies despite likelihood of more failures, says business secretary

UK government will not bail out failing energy companies, the business secretary has insisted, despite the industry warning of more supplier failures in the coming weeks. Speaking at Energy UK’s conference on Thursday, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng repeated his pledge to “not bail out failing companies”. He said “they cannot be rewarded for irresponsible management of business”.However Mr Kwarteng admitted that the sector “may well see companies going out of the market” in the near future, saying “it’s going to be a difficult time”. Opening the conference, chief executive of Energy UK, Emma Pinchbeck, warned that “we’ll see more businesses...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Thailand
Country
China
The Independent

EU calls for relief funds to help energy price hit consumers

The European Union on Wednesday urged member countries to provide relief funds to consumers and small businesses hit hardest by rising gas and electricity prices, as criticism mounts that the bloc’s climate change fighting policies are fueling the problem.In recent days, France and Spain have led the charge for change to the rules governing EU energy markets as the price surge ramps up already-high utility bills and increases pressure on many people already hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said that “providing targeted support to consumers, direct payments to those most at risk of energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Russia promises to boost gas supplies to Europe

Russia has the potential to boost natural gas supplies to Europe where surging gas prices have ramped up pressure on consumers, the Kremlin said Thursday.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said existing gas transit routes allow for bolstering supplies before the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline that is intended to bring Russian gas to Germany begins operating. “There is a potential,” Peskov said during a conference call with reporters. “It all depends on demand, contractual obligations and commercial agreements.”Europe’s soaring gas prices dropped Thursday, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested his country could sell more gas to European...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Putin calls for smoother transition to green technologies

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that “the hysteria” engulfing European energy markets has been driven by insufficient investment in energy industries, arguing that the world needs a smoother transition to green energy technologies. Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, Putin claimed that the current situation with soaring natural gas prices in Europe was partly rooted in the lack of investment.“See what's going in Europe — there is hysteria and mess in the markets,” Putin said. “Why? Because nobody takes it seriously. Some speculate on the climate change issues, some underestimate certain things and some others start cutting investments in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Asian markets mixed; China Evergrande shares suspended

Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong’s benchmark down more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. China Evergrande did not say why it halted trading of its shares, but a Chinese financial news service, Cailian, said another major developer was planning to buy Evergrande's property management unit. Evergrande is struggling to make payments on more than $300 billion of debt as it endures a cash crunch brought on...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

A mixed day for Asian stock markets

Evergrande weighing on Japan and Hong Kong markets. US markets started the quarter strongly on Friday, boosted by positive results from a trial of Merck’s oral Covid-19 treatment, a postponement of the US debt ceiling deadline and start-of-month inflows. The S&P 500 rallied by 1.15%, the Nasdaq rose by 0.82% and the Dow Jones jumped by 1.44%, although the buy-the-dippers couldn’t prevent a negative weekly performance overall. Futures on all three have given back some of those gains this morning, Nasdaq futures retreating by 0.40%, while Dow and S&P futures are 0.25% lower.
STOCKS
sanantoniopost.com

Asian stock markets finish mostly in red, Japan's Nikkei 225 dives

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia mostly traded well into the red on Wednesday. The continuing uncertainty of China Evergrande, disappointing consumer confidence data in the U.S., and rising bond yields contributed to the gloom overshadowing Asian markets, which have bene caught up in a global stocks rout. Evergrande...
STOCKS
Las Vegas Herald

The desire for new energy generation technologies is a sign that the energy shift is getting underway

The most generally debated topic in the present news, in light of recent changes in the energy supply sector, is the high gas price, which has resulted in steep increases in power and heating bills, as well as unending disputes over who is to blame and what should be done to lower them. Politicians, in particular, claim to know more about what needs to be done and how it should be done than specialists. The situation is identical to that of football when every fan knows who should be on the field, who should pass, and where he should meet better than the coach.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABC News

ABC News

415K+
Followers
105K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy