Diseases & Treatments

Prediabetes is common, and importantly, reversible

Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrediabetes is like an alarm clock. You can hit the snooze button and go back to sleep. Or you can use it as a signal to get up and get active. But what exactly is prediabetes, and how do you know if you have it? The condition occurs when blood sugar levels are consistently higher than normal, but not yet to the level for diagnosis as type 2 diabetes.

