Prediabetes is common, and importantly, reversible

On behalf of thousands of my constituents and hundreds of thousands of Oregonians, I implore you to reverse your vaccine mandates on our state, healthcare and education employees in Oregon. As you know, I was vaccinated with my colleagues in April and contracted Covid from another vaccinated individual in August. Breakthrough cases are on the rise, OHA recently reported “that of the nearly 12,000 new cases in the week ending Sept. 18, nearly 2,800, or 23%, were among those who had been vaccinated against the disease.” Recent CDC Data released showed even more breakthrough cases as published by Johns Hopkins, “469 COVID-19 cases were identified among Massachusetts residents who had traveled to the town during July 3–17; 346 (74%) occurred in fully vaccinated persons.” Further, “Data from COVID-19 tests in the United States, the United Kingdom and Singapore are showing that vaccinated people who become infected with Delta SARS-CoV-2 can carry as much virus in their nose as do unvaccinated people.”

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO