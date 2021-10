A man accused of killing three of his co-workers in central Florida last week told detectives that he committed the crime because his colleagues had raped him. The Florida sheriff, however, said on Monday that there was no evidence to support his allegation.Shaun Runyon, a 39-year-old electrician, confessed to the killings multiple times while adding that his colleagues had raped him. Polk County sheriff Grady Judd said “he hated all three of them” and added that a sexual battery test failed to confirm the allegations of rape. “I want to underscore there is absolutely unequivocally zero evidence,” the sheriff said.In...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO